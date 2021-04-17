LOS ANGELES — The USC baseball team fell 13-4 to Oregon on Saturday afternoon in Pac-12 baseball game at Dedeaux Field, setting up a rubber match between the teams Sunday.
USC fell to 17-12 overall and 6-5 in Pac-12 play, while the Ducks improved to 21-8, 7-4.
Oregon jumped ahead early with seven runs on seven hits in the second inning and USC was never able to sustain a rally. The Ducks added five runs in the fourth and one in the fifth to cap their scoring, finishing with 13 hits in the contest.
Gabe Matthews was 3-for-5 with two RBIs for UO. Anthony Hall and Jack Scanlon each knocked in three runs. Tanner Smith and Gavin Grant each added two hits. Hall, Kenyon Yovan, Scanlon and Grant all homered.
USC manufactured a run in the third and then got an RBI triple from Brady Shockey and a run-scoring single from Garret Guillemette in the fourth.
Guillemette also added an RBI double in the sixth.
Each team used four pitchers on the day, with Caleb Sloan getting the win in relief for the Ducks. Kyle Wisch ate some late innings to help keep the Trojans from dipping further into the pen, tossing four scoreless innings to end the game.
Sunday’s game begins at noon.
FRIDAY’S GAME USC 9, UO 5
LOS ANGELES — Senior Gabe Matthews set a new Oregon record for career hits with a third-inning single, but it wasn’t enough as the No. 14 Ducks lost to USC in a Pac-12 Conference game at Dedeaux Field.
Matthews singled up the middle to lead off the top of the third inning and in the process set a new Oregon record with his 212th career hit. The Ducks’ first baseman broke the record held by J.J. Altobelli, who had 211 hits from 2010-13, in his 206th career game and his 201st career start. Altobelli played in 232 games, while starting an Oregon record 229.
