PULLMAN, Wash. — Gavin Grant highlighted an Oregon season-high 17 hit-attack with an eighth-inning grand slam to give the Ducks a 14-8 Pac-12 baseball win over Washington State at Bailey-Brayton Field on Saturday.
The win snapped a four-game skid for the Ducks (10-7, 2-3 Pac-12) and tied the series 1-1 heading into Sunday’s series finale.
Washington State (14-4, 3-2 Pac-12) built on Friday’s momentum early, building a 5-2 lead after three innings. The Cougars scored four in the second off Oregon starter Leo Uelmen, before Oregon answered with a pair of runs of its own in the third.
Sabin Ceballos got the Ducks on the board with a one-out RBI double scoring Colby Shade from second while moving Drew Cowley to third. Tanner Smith made it a two-run game with a sacrifice fly that scored Cowley.
After WSU added a run in the bottom half of the third, Oregon responded with its first of two five-run innings on the day to take its first lead of the series.
Grayson Grinsell (1-0) picked up his first career win for the Ducks. The freshman from Reno, Nevada, entered the game in the bottom of the fifth with the scored tied at seven. The left-hander proceeded to toss three scoreless innings, allowing just one hit while matching a career high with four strikeouts.
FRIDAY’S GAME WSU 7, UO 1
PULLMAN, Wash. — Oregon struggled at the plate, striking out a season-high 17 times on Friday night in a 7-1 Pac-12 loss at Washington State at Bailey-Brayton Field.
Washington State jumped out to an early lead off Oregon starter Jace Stoffal (1-2), scoring three runs in the second inning. The Cougars had back-to-back doubles to lead off the inning before Jacob McKeon hit a two-run homer for the three-run lead.
Stoffal, a former Roseburg High and Umpqua Community College standout, went 3 1/3 innings. He gave up six hits and five earned runs, striking out four and walking four.
The Ducks finally scored in the fifth. Freshman Carter Garate drove in Colby Shade with an RBI single to center field.
The game was the Ducks’ first road game of the season after a program record 15-game homestand.
Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.