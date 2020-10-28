EUGENE — Oregon’s preparations for the 2020 season are no longer on pause.
The Ducks returned to the football practice field on Tuesday, three days after Saturday’s scrimmage at Autzen Stadium was canceled “out of extreme caution” when five players tested positive for COVID-19.
On Tuesday night the program announced that the five positive antigen tests were ruled false positives after two subsequent negative Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests from independent labs.
The five players were removed from isolation and participated in Tuesday’s practice after the athletic department medical staff consulted with Lane County Public Health.
“For us it ends up being a fire drill,” coach Mario Cristobal said Tuesday night. “I think the hair on the back of everybody’s neck was like, OK, this may require us to really just take it up and go the extra mile. All in all, a lot of stuff learned through the experience and grateful that we continue to go forward and progress as normal.”
Oregon players returned to campus in June for voluntary workouts and many returned home after the Pac-12 announced on Aug. 11 it was postponing the season until 2021 due to coronavirus concerns.
The Pac-12 CEO Group, chaired by University of Oregon president Michael Schill, reversed course Sept. 24, citing the “game-changer” deal with Quidel Corporation, a California-based diagnostic health care manufacturer, to provide daily rapid testing for its athletic departments.
This is the first time the Ducks have had to pause workouts due to initial positive tests.
“That dose of reality also serves as a great lesson,” Cristobal said of the impact positive tests could have on the season. “That could be the case for us, that could be the case for any team around the country.
“You may be down a few guys. What do you do? You adapt, you overcome. I think it’s a great indication of what your team can and will handle when it comes their way.”
Lane County reported 81 positive COVID-19 cases over the weekend, including the five Oregon football players. The university reported three additional new cases Monday, all students.
For the Ducks, the daily testing is now just a part of the routine.
“It’s kind of like a normal fall camp,” safety Nick Pickett said recently when asked about navigating the safety protocols to play. “I actually like this setup better because it forces us to get here earlier and we have more time to ourselves in between meetings to stretch. I don’t even like to eat food in the mornings, but we have so much open window periods I get time to eat, recover, get some extra stretching in.
“In my opinion, it worked out for the best, but it is kind of weird because we’re not used to these certain guidelines and stuff.”
