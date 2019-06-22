EUGENE — Mario Cristobal’s successful first season at Oregon has earned the head football coach a one-year contract extension through Jan. 14, 2024.
The amended five-year deal will pay Cristobal $14 million in total base salary through the 2023 season.
Cristobal will earn $2.6 million in 2019 with a $100,000 increase to his base salary each year.
In 2018, Cristobal’s base salary of $2.5 million ranked eighth among his Pac-12 peers and 54th nationally.
Washington’s Chris Petersen ($4.4 million) and Stanford’s David Shaw ($4.3 million) were the highest-paid coaches in the conference. Former Oregon coach Chip Kelly’s salary at UCLA was $3.3 million this past season.
Cristobal, who was elevated from offensive line coach after Willie Taggart’s abrupt departure for Florida State following the 2017 season, still has a steep buyout in his contract.
If Cristobal were to leave Oregon before Jan. 14, 2020, UO would be owed $9 million. The buyout decreases each ensuing year of the agreement from $8 million to $5 million to $3 million and $2 million.
During preparations for the Redbox Bowl last December, Cristobal’s name briefly surfaced as a candidate at Miami, his alma mater, before Manny Diaz was hired.
Oregon Athletic Director Rob Mullens agreed to revisit Cristobal’s contract after his first season culminated with a victory over Michigan State in the bowl for a 9-4 overall finish.
In addition to the guaranteed base salary, Cristobal can earn as much as $2.175 million in performance incentives each year.
That includes $100,000 for winning the North Division, $150,000 for winning the Pac-12 championship, $200,000 for making the College Football Playoff and $500,000 for winning a national championship.
Former Oregon defensive coordinator Jim Leavitt, who was the Pac-12′s highest paid assistant, is still owed up to $2.5 million after parting company with Cristobal in February.
Leavitt’s replacement, Andy Avalos, has a base salary of $765,000. Safeties coach Keith Heyward has been given the added title of co-defensive coordinator and a raise that increases his base salary from $450,000 to $600,000 in 2019 and 2020.
Offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo’s base salary is $825,000. His unit returns 10 starters, including projected NFL franchise quarterback Justin Herbert.
Cristobal, who replaced Taggart shortly before the Ducks’ loss to Boise State in the 2017 Las Vegas Bowl, provided the program with some much-needed stability last season.
Oregon signed the nation’s No. 7 recruiting class in 2019. With 13 verbal commitments in the current cycle, the Ducks’ 2020 class is ranked No. 10 by Rivals.
Cristobal and his team will be in the spotlight when Oregon opens the season against Auburn on Aug. 31 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
