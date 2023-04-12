EUGENE — Oregon scored in all but one inning Wednesday and saw several players enjoy career firsts as the Ducks capped a midweek sweep of San Francisco with a 16-6 nonconference baseball victory at PK Park.
Drew Cowley had three hits and drove in four runs, Sabin Ceballos hit his seventh homer of the season and four pitchers limited the strong-hitting Dons to just one extra-base hit. The Ducks (22-9 overall) have consecutive wins again after seeing their 11-game winning streak snapped by Oregon State over the weekend, and will take positive momentum into a home series this weekend against No. 7 Stanford.
“There’s always things in any game that you look at and think you can improve on and so forth, and this is no exception,” UO coach Mark Wasikowski said. “But, excited to be able to win two midweek games; that was the objective and that happened this week. And so it was good — good progress.”
Wednesday’s win also included the first career home run for junior Bryce Boettcher, who reached base in all six plate appearances and scored three times. Anson Aroz singled for his first collegiate hit in the sixth inning, and Drew Smith followed with the first hit of his career in the seventh.
UO starter Turner Spoljaric pitched a 1-2-3 fourth inning to cap the longest outing of his career so far. The Ducks broke the game open in the bottom of the inning, as Gavin Grant doubled in two runs and scored on a passed ball, before Cowley drove in two more with his second double of the day.
Roseburg High School graduate Austin Anderson (3-0) struck out the side in the top of the eighth, and in the bottom of the inning Boettcher capped his day with a home run to left field.
The home run was just reward after Boettcher had been hit by pitches three times earlier in the game, becoming the third Duck of the modern era and the first since Aaron Jones in 2012 to be hit three times in the same game. The home run ball was safely tucked in Boettcher’s back pocket after the game.
Boettcher is the son of Brett Boettcher, a Roseburg High graduate.
Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
