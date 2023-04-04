EUGENE — The Oregon baseball team ran its win streak to 10 games on Tuesday, jumping on Portland early and sustaining the pressure in a 9-1 nonconference victory before 1,279 fans at PK Park.
Sabin Ceballos hit a three-run homer in the first to jump-start the UO offense, and four pitchers limited the Pilots to just one run.
Tanner Smith and Bennett Thompson each had two hits and two RBIs, and Turner Spoljaric pitched 3 2/3 innings of scoreless relief in just his second appearance since Feb. 25.
“Played a complete game,” UO coach Mark Wasikowski said. “Saw good pitching, good defense, and the hitting was good from the start. … I thought it was a well-played game.”
Oregon (19-7) sustained its momentum coming off its first-ever road sweep of Arizona, and entering a weekend homestand against rival Oregon State (18-10). The first game of the three-game series begins at 7 p.m. Thursday.
After UO starter Jackson Pace pitched around a single in the top of the first, the Ducks quickly got him a lead to work with. With one out in the bottom of the inning, Colby Shade walked, Drew Cowley extended his hitting streak to seven games with a single and Ceballos followed with his sixth home run of the spring to make it 3-0.
Portland got on the board in the third with a solo homer, but Oregon quickly answered. With two outs, Cowley and Ceballos walked and Smith made it 4-1 with an RBI single. Jacob Walsh then walked to load the bases, and Thompson doubled down the left-field line to score two for a 6-1 lead.
“It was just sustained offense,” Wasikowski said.
Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
