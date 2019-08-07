EUGENE — There is a good chance the Schooler brothers will be on the field together again for the last time as Pac-12 rivals when Arizona plays Oregon on Nov. 16 at Autzen Stadium.
Unfortunately for the Ducks, Brenden Schooler, one the conference’s most versatile players, is expected to be out for about two months with a foot injury suffered over the weekend.
The 6-foot-2, 197-pound senior wide receiver and special teams standout underwent foot surgery Monday. Schooler was absent from Tuesday’s practice, the fourth of a critical fall camp leading into the marquee opener against Auburn.
“Brenden hurt his foot and he hurt it pretty good,” coach Mario Cristobal said. “He had a procedure done (Monday). It will probably be six weeks optimistically, eight weeks realistically, before he’s back.”
If the rehabilitation timetable is accurate, Schooler could return for the Pac-12 opener Sept. 21 at Stanford. More likely, he will be cleared for the Oct. 5 home game against California, which follows a bye week.
Schooler, who had been running with Justin Herbert and the No. 1 offense early in camp, had 21 receptions for 203 yards and a touchdown last season. The former starting safety was also credited with seven tackles on special teams.
“If you watch his production on special teams, it is mind blowing,” Cristobal said of Schooler, an all-Pac-12 first team selection for special teams the past two years. “He’s in on every tackle, he’s a tremendous blocker. We’ve worked him as a returner as well, that’s how valuable he is.”
Junior Johnny Johnson replaced Schooler with the first-team offense during the portion of Tuesday’s practice open to the media. Penn State graduate transfer Juwan Johnson and junior Jaylon Redd were the other starters.
