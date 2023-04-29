EUGENE — No. 20 Oregon matched a season high in runs scored while outslugging No. 12 Arizona State 16-10 in a Pac-12 Conference game in front of the ninth largest crowd (3,821) in PK Park history on Saturday night.
The Ducks (30-12, 13-7 Pac-12) clinched the series with the win and will look to complete the sweep on Sunday.
Offense came from nearly every player in the lineup, with eight of the Ducks’ nine starters recording multiple hits. Six Ducks drove in multiple runs while six also scored multiple times.
The Ducks hit four of the 10 home runs in the game, but Oregon also accounted for seven of the combined 10 doubles leading to outhitting Arizona State (28-15, 13-6 Pac-12) 19-11. UO scored in seven of the eight innings that it batted with six runs coming in the third and four coming in the eighth.
After ASU’s Wyatt Crenshaw led off the game with a home run, Oregon took the lead with single runs in the bottom of the first and second.
The Sun Devils tied the game with a run on Crenshaw’s second solo homer of the day in the third, but Oregon responded with six runs to take control.
Colby Shade led off the inning with a double and scored on a Tanner Smith RBI single to put the Ducks back on top. Sabin Ceballos, who walked and moved to third on Smith’s hit, scored on a Walsh’s second double of the game to put Oregon up two.
Josiah Cromwick made it a five-run inning when he lined a ball just over the left-field wall for a three-run home run. Freshman Drew Smith kept the rally going doubling before scoring on a Grant two-bagger for an 8-2 Oregon lead.
FRIDAY’S GAME UO 11, ASU 5
EUGENE — Drew Cowley’s two-homer night included a grand slam and Jace Stoffal put together the fifth quality start in his last six outings as Oregon opened its series against Arizona State with a win.
Colby Shade and Jacob Walsh also homered for the Ducks in support of Stoffal (6-2), who won despite lacking feel for his breaking pitches Friday.
“I didn’t have any curveball or slider; I think I threw like maybe 10 of the two combined total,” said Stoffal, a junior from Roseburg. “It was just fastball-changeup. As the Friday guy, even if you aren’t on, you suck that day or whatever, you got to grind it out for the team.”
The only earned run Stoffal allowed was a solo homer in the sixth. Stoffal went 6 2/3 innings, giving up four hits with seven strikeouts and two walks.
Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review.
