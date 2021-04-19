LOS ANGELES — No. 14 Oregon rallied for four runs in the top of the eighth inning and earned a 7-5 Pac-12 baseball win over USC on Sunday at Dedeaux Field to take the series.
Senior Gabe Matthews and sophomore Sam Novitske combined for six hits and five RBIs in the game, including driving in three runs in the decisive eighth inning.
For the first time in the series, Oregon (22-8, 8-4 Pac-12) did not score first, falling behind when USC (17-13, 6-6 Pac-12) scored a pair of runs in the first inning.
Oregon finally broke through in the eighth against the USC bullpen after Trojan starter Alex Cornwell left the game. Aaron Zavala led off the eighth, reaching on a hit-by-pitch. Josh Kasevich moved Zavala to second with his second hit before both came around two score on a Matthews’ two-run go-ahead single. Novitske gave the Ducks a two-run lead driving in Matthews with a base hit to center field and Tanner Smith added a RBI single scoring Novitske after a Gavin Grant single moved him to third.
Oregon returns home for a three-game series against Pac-12 preseason favorite UCLA. The series opens at 6 p.m. Friday.
OSU 5, Cal 3
CORVALLIS — Ryan Ober and Garret Forrester both drove in two runs as the Beavers defeated California Sunday afternoon to give Oregon State a three-game sweep of the Golden Bears at Goss Stadium.
Oregon State, which improved to 24-10 overall and 10-5 in Pac-12 play, came from behind in all three victories.
Down 3-2, Wade Meckler pushed the Beavers to the tie with a single between first and second. Then, in the sixth, Forrester placed a grounder in nearly the same exact spot to score Jacob Melton from third.
Ryan Ober, who singled home a run in the fourth, gave the Beavers an insurance run with a sacrifice fly in the eighth.
OSU’s pitching staff held Cal (18-16, 5-7) to eight hits with two walks and five strikeouts. The win went to Chase Watkins, who gave up just one hit with three strikeouts in 2 1/3 innings. Jake Mulholland picked up his second save of the weekend and ninth of the season with a scoreless ninth.
Oregon State stays at home for a midweek nonconference matchup with Portland Tuesday night. The Beavers continue nonconference play at UC Irvine this weekend, starting Friday afternoon.
