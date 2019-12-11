SAN FRANCISCO — Five Oregon players were selected first or second-team All-Pac-12 Conference, while defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux was named the Freshman Defensive Player of the Year the conference announced Tuesday following a vote by the league’s coaches.
Sophomore left tackle Penei Sewell was selected first-team all-conference for the first time in his career and junior safety Brady Breeze earned first-team recognition as a special teamer. Senior linebacker Troy Dye, senior left guard Shane Lemieux and sophomore running back CJ Verdell each received second-team honors.
Nine Ducks, including senior quarterback Justin Herbert, received honorable mention. Others getting honorable mention were junior defensive backs Thomas Graham Jr. and Deommedore Lenior, sophomore defensive back Jevon Holland, senior center Jake Hanson, senior offensive lineman Calvin Throckmorton, junior defensive lineman Jordon Scott, defensive lineman Thibodeaux and freshman return specialist Mykael Wright.
Thibodeaux became the first Duck to win Freshman Defensive Player of the Year since the award was established in 2009. He’s the first Oregon defensive player to win a conference freshman of the year award since Jairus Byrd in 2006.
Oregon State had no players make the first team. Named to the second team were junior wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins, senior offensive lineman Blake Brandel and junior outside linebacker Hamilcar Rashad. Hodgins has declared for the NFL Draft.
Sophomore offensive lineman Brandon Kipper, senior quarterback Jake Luton and senior tight end Noah Togiai received honorable mention for the Beavers.
Utah led the way with eight first-team selections. Utah running back Zack Moss was named the Offensive Player of the Year and California linebacker Evan Weaver was Defensive Player of the Year. Kyle Wittingham of Utah was Coach of the Year.
