EUGENE — If the recruiting rankings hold up, Oregon and USC could be playing in the Pac-12 championship game again in the years to come.
The Ducks edged the Trojans on the recruiting trail during Wednesday’s early signing day.
Mario Cristobal and his staff added 20 prospects as part of a 2021 recruiting class, which was ranked fifth nationally by Rivals and sixth by 247Sports.
Oregon is also expected to add Jonathan Flowe, the younger brother of freshman Justin Flowe.
J.T. Tuimoloau, the nation’s No. 1 overall prospect, is still considering the Ducks, along with Alabama, Ohio State, USC and Washington.
Recruits can still wait to make their decisions official during the traditional February signing period.
USC’s 20-man class is ranked eighth by Rivals and 11th by 247Sports.
Five-star quarterback Ty Thompson of Gilbert, Ariz., and five-star offensive lineman Kingsley Suamataia are the top prospects to sign with Oregon during this cycle.
Oregon also landed 13 four-star recruits, including a trio of touted wide receivers in Troy Franklin, Dont’e Thornton and Isaiah Brevard.
Seven McGee, an athlete from Rochester, New York, was the first member of the class to commit back on Nov. 26, 2018, long before the pandemic forced coaches to finish the cycle recruiting via Zoom.
Keith Brown, a four-star linebacker from Lebanon, is the only in-state recruit in the class.
Oregon signed players from California (four), Arizona (four), Utah (three), Maryland (two), Colorado, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nevada, New York and Texas.
