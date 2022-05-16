PHOENIX — Oregon used an offensive explosion in the middle innings to lock up its first-ever series Pac-12 win over Arizona State on the road with a 15-5 win in the weekend finale Sunday.
The Ducks (31-21, 15-12 Pac-12) also broke the program single-season runs scored record with 391 on the year now, passing the old mark of 379 that was set last season.
Former Roseburg High and Umpqua Community College standout Jace Stoffal started on the bump for Oregon, allowing seven hits and three earned runs with three strikeouts and no walks over 4 2/3 innings. He didn’t get a decision.
UO scored five runs in the fourth inning to blow the game open and take a 9-1 lead. After ASU (25-27, 13-14 Pac-12) scored two in the bottom of the fifth, Jacob Walsh answered back for the Ducks in the sixth with a two-run shot to right-center to make it 13-3.
Drew Cowley finished 3-for-6 while matching career-highs with four RBIs and three runs. Josh Kasevich also went 3-for-6 while driving in a pair of runs, while Anthony Hall doubled twice while going 3-for-6 with an RBI and a run.
Arizona 10, OSU 5
TUCSON, Ariz. — Travis Bazzana homered and drove in three runs, but Oregon State was unable to hold on to a four-run lead in a 10-5 Pac-12 loss to Arizona Sunday afternoon at Hi Corbett Field.
The Wildcats’ comeback was driven by a pair of home runs from Mac Bingham and Chris Davis. OSU (40-11, 19-8 Pac-12) saw its conference lead shrink to one game over Stanford with three games left.
The Beavers scored first, putting two on the board in the first inning. Jacob Melton hit a sacrifice fly for his Pac-12-leading 66th RBI of the season, then scored when Gavin Logan singled down the left field line.
Bazzana made it 4-0 with his fourth home run of the season in the second, and then 5-1 on an RBI single in the fourth. Jake Dukart picked up a season-high three hits to lead the Beavers.
DJ Carpenter, who gave up five runs, took the loss, dropping to 2-3 on the year. Chris Barraza earned the win for Arizona (35-18, 16-11).
Oregon State returns home to close out the regular season with a three-game series versus UCLA beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday.
