CORVALLIS — Cooper Hjerpe struck out seven in 5 2/3 innings, but took the loss as No. 16 Oregon State dropped a 3-0 decision to Oregon Saturday afternoon at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field.
Oregon starter Cullen Kafka earned the win, limiting the Beavers (10-3) to two hits with four walks and eight strikeouts in five innings.
Hjerpe scattered six hits in his fourth start of the season, and held Oregon (8-2) scoreless through five innings. The Ducks, however, got on the board with a three-run sixth inning, highlighted by Josh Kasevich’s two-run triple with two outs.
Gabe Matthews was 3-for-4 for Oregon.
OSU and UO conclude their series Sunday at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field.
FRIDAY’S GAME UO 7, OSU 0
Oregon starter Robert Ahlstrom improved to 1-0 this season after limiting the Beavers to three hits in seven innings. He struck out 10.
Andy Armstrong posted a pair of hits to pace Oregon State.
Oregon State starting pitcher Kevin Abel struck out nine, but allowed six hits and five runs in 4 1/3 innings.
The Ducks scored four off Abel in the second, three on a triple by Tanner Smith. Oregon added to the lead with a solo home run by Kenyon Yovan in the fifth and two more in the sixth for a seven-run advantage.
