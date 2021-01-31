Bright Evening Planet
The trio of bright planets, Jupiter, Saturn and Mercury, have dropped into the sunset. The only bright planet remaining in the evening sky is Mars. As earth speeds away from pokey Mars, the Red World will appear to dim a bit each week. Tonight, Mars rivals Super Red Giant Betelgeuse of Orion. By the end of February, Mars will appear dimmer than Aldebaran of Taurus.
Earth is retreating from its close encounter with Mars that occurred in October 2020. Tonight, the Red World is about 111 million miles from Earth. By March, Earth will have moved an additional 25 million miles away — roughly a million miles a day.
Although, Mars is far from Earth this month, we earthlings have a trio of spacecraft arriving by mid-February. First, an Emirati orbiter called Hope will arrive on Feb. 9. The next day, a Chinese spacecraft Tianwen-1 will attempt an orbit. About four months later, it will dispatch a lander to try for a soft landing.
The third spacecraft is NASA’s Perseverance scheduled to land on Feb. 18 at 12:30 p.m. to place a new rover to explore Jezero Crater. These three spacecrafts will join a fleet of six other orbiters and two landers currently active at Mars. If skies clear on the 8th, 9th or 18th take a peek at Mars as it welcomes Earth’s new robotic ambassadors.
Dawn Planets
Jupiter, Saturn and Mercury will be replacing Venus in the predawn sky in the second half of February. Early risers will only be able to catch a glimpse of brilliant Venus during the first week of February.
After Valentine’s Day look to the southeast about 30 minutes before sunrise to spot Mercury. A week later, Mercury will be joined by Saturn and then Jupiter to complete the dawn trio.
On the last morning of February, look for a string of bright planets slanting away from the sunrise. Saturn will now be to the far right, followed by Mercury and Jupiter. As Jupiter climbs and Mercury descends, these worlds will have a modest conjunction in early March.
Back Yard Astronomy February
Backyard astronomers will have a second chance at the Lunar Tour Challenge. Starting on Feb. 14 or 15 (lunar day 3 or 4) use your binoculars or small telescope to spot the lunar locations listed in The News-Review January Moon Tour article.
The tour lasts until Feb. 24 or 25 to find all 16 features. Go to The News-Review online, or Umpqua Astronomer’s Facebook or website page for the challenge details.
Cross-Quarter Day
Each season has a mid-point called a cross-quarter day. Feb. 2, or Groundhog Day, is the cross-quarter day of winter. It marks the half way point from the Winter Solstice and the Spring Equinox. Let’s celebrate the beginning of the spring side of winter as the sun begins a steady climb in the noon-day sky.
We have gained about 8.5 degrees of altitude since the solstice as the Earth has slowed about 600 mph and moved nearly 600,000 miles from our close approach to the sun on Jan. 2.
Umpqua Astronomers Meeting
Umpqua Astronomers and the interested public can join a virtual meeting monthly on Zoom. The meeting time is 7 p.m. Feb. 9.
For more information visit www.umpquaastronomers.org, www.bit.ly/2CDXbll, email uastronomers@gmail.com or call 541-673-1081 for details about how to join the meeting.
