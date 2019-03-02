Whenever I go out into our community to conduct interviews, I usually find that I am the one that has to answer questions first. The most prevalent is always “Are you from Roseburg/Douglas County?”
I am always happy to reply that I am indeed a born Roseburgian. As an Army brat, I was raised a little bit of everywhere, but I always came back home. I even left for college and came back.
I always said I wouldn’t. As much as Roseburg is home, I knew from growing up that our area is not oriented to young people. We are an admitted retirement community. What I didn’t expect was the spark that would be inspired within me to change that. Maybe it is because I am now a mom, raising my own little Roseburgians. Perhaps it is a newfound sense of hometown pride. Whatever ignited that spark, I am so glad I found it.
I met Brittany Arnold, the former Douglas County Family Editor, when I first began working at The News-Review four years ago. She had an obvious enthusiasm for informing local families about the abundants of opportunities and resources Douglas County has available. Her passion helped feed my own. She showed me that all those assumptions about Douglas County was wrong. There were opportunities for children, youth and families in our area. And then we worked together to showcase those resources for others.
While Brittany has moved on to greater things, I am honored to continue the mission she started.
The News-Review’s Douglas County Family is a resourceful, informative and inspirational section for local families. 2019 brought with it a partnership with the Douglas Education Service District. I hope to continue adding similar partners, so that this magazine can be an ever growing resource for families in our area.
As Brittany said in our very first issue of Douglas County Family magazine, Douglas County isn’t just a community of families — it is a family community — and this is our invitation for you to join.
Whether you have been here your whole life or have just moved here, welcome to the Douglas County family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.