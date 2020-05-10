EDITOR’S NOTE: The columns of Bill Duncan are being reprinted in The News-Review. Duncan, who died in November 2011, wrote a weekly column for The News-Review and The Capital Press of Salem from 1981 to 2011. Duncan wrote the following column in May 1988. His thoughts are still pertinent to today.
When I was a young boy it was a tradition on Mother’s Day to wear a carnation in the lapel of your coat.
If your mother was alive, you wore a red carnation. If she was deceased, you wore a white carnation.
I also remember how frightened I was each year that it would be the last year my carnation would be red. In my childlike mind, my mother was old, not like the young mothers of my friends. She had streaks of gray in her black hair.
I was the 10th child in a family of 10 children, which also added to my feeling of having older parents.
This year I will wear a white carnation in my lapel.
My worst fear came to pass in March when my mother died just a little over a month before her 97th birthday. Her birthday is in May — always around Mother’s Day.
As she grew older, Mother’s Day took on a greater significance in my family and was often the reason for a family reunion. In earlier years, all her children gathered around her on Mother’s Day, except for two of my sisters who had died before I was born. Eight children, their children and their children’s children became for her the biblical blessing “... may you live long enough to see your children’s children.”
One of the sad moments in her life was the death of her infant daughter whom she had named for two relatives, one called Eula and another called Rebecca. She had coined the name Eularee for the baby. When my first child was born, I named her Eula Rebecca and called her Eularee. There were times when I regretted that decision because people never seemed to get the name right and called my daughter Evaree, Evlaree, Hillarie, Eulalee and other phonetic combinations. Teachers couldn’t seem to master the name, adults fumbled it and her peers teased her about her name. To a child, that is distressing.
But today, I am glad I made that decision. Thirty-five years later, she became my mother’s eulogy.
This very special daughter, unbeknown to me, had written my mother a letter in December 1984. That letter was read at my mother’s funeral as the single eulogy. The letter read in part: “All my life I have been very proud of my name. Many times people have asked the origin of the name. You have given my life a special importance and somehow I would like to tell you thank you.
“Though we are miles apart, you have always been a major force in my life. You have given me strength to carry through with problems that I was afraid to tackle. I’d think of you and what you would say if I could talk to you in person. I’d remember sitting on your bed or at the kitchen table or playing a mean game of canasta and the problem seemed a little less insurmountable. Your courage and determination have more than once been my solace. I pray that I have been the person that you thought Eularee would have been.
“You have always accepted what has come your way. I have always admired you for that quality — one I hope the years will help me to acquire. There are no other words that say it better than ‘I love you.’ I will never stop loving you and will never forget you. My children’s children will know you and their children and every generation thereafter. You are the cornerstone of my life and there will be no end to what you began the day my father was born.”
The letter, which, of course, was longer than the excerpts I have picked, was read at the funeral by the Rev. Wade Bell, pastor of her church, Grace Presbyterian in Panama City, Fla. There was not a dry eye in the house and even Rev. Bell had difficulty reading it in a choked voice.
This Mother’s Day, I will wear a white carnation, but not in sadness.
I will remember the legacy she left her children, her grandchildren, her great-grandchildren, her great-great-grandchildren.
At her graveside, Rev. Bell summed up her life when he read from Proverbs 31, starting at verse 10, “Who can find a virtuous woman? For her price is far above rubies.” And continuing through verse 28, “Her children rise up, and call her blessed ...”
“She was indeed a virtuous woman and her children rise up and call her blessed.
She was once asked which of her children she loved the most.
Her reply was:
The child that is sick until that child is well.
The child that is lost until that child is found.
The child that is troubled until that child’s troubles end.
The child that is farthest from home, until that child is safely home.”
I was always the child farthest from home.
