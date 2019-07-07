EDITOR’S NOTE: The columns of Bill Duncan are being reprinted in The News-Review. Duncan, who died in November 2011, wrote a weekly column for The News-Review and The Capital Press of Salem from 1981 to 2011. Duncan wrote the following column in March 1994. His thoughts are still pertinent to today.
I watched a television documentary recently explaining how careful one must be in purchasing a home, especially, it said, if that home is your first home. The documentary ended with a series of questions for a self-test on your knowledge of home purchases.
My wife and I failed every question, especially the one about making sure you see the home in daylight.
We saw our first home by flashlight, but we literally bought it by candlelight. That purchase in 1952 was about as romantic as one would expect from a candlelight encounter. It started when, as young marrieds, we asked to see a house we couldn’t afford in our wildest dreams. It was just something to do on an evening before we could afford television.
The first time we saw the house was from the beam of a flashlight. The second time we saw it was by candlelight and that was when we fell in love with it.
It all began one evening as my wife read the newspaper after dinner in the sparsely furnished living room of our one-bedroom duplex. She was looking wistfully through the real estate classified ads, dreaming of the day we could afford a home. Dreaming, I say, because we could not have been seriously considering the purchase of a house when we were surviving on $55 a week and already expecting our second child.
“Listen to this,” she said, reading aloud a classified ad. “Fully furnished, three-bedroom house in Sunny Hills, $9,000, low down payment.” Sunny Hills was definitely one of the top residential areas in the city where we lived. “Must be a misprint,” I mumbled. “I’m going to call,” she insisted.
It wouldn’t have done me any good to argue, so I said, “go ahead.”
Her inquiry brought to our door a grandfatherly realtor. He drove us to the home apologizing that the lights had not been turned on and we would have to look at the house by flashlight.
The down payment, he said, was $500, about $450 more than we had in the bank, counting the single $25 Savings Bond that would be worth only $18.75 if we cashed it in before maturity.
That was only the down payment, never mind the Mount Everest we’d have to climb to make the monthly mortgage payments. How could anyone ever pay off such an enormous debt if the lender kept adding 4% interest to the principal? But, it was fun daydreaming even if it was 9 o’clock at night.
The house was a 50-year-old frame structure that had been moved from its downtown location when that property was sold for commercial use. Once owned by one of the pioneer families, it now sat on a new foundation just at the edge of the wealthy development known as Sunny Hills.
Its present owners had purchased it fully furnished for the price of the moving costs and then moved it to the hillside lot. As we explored what seemed its cavernous rooms and the flashlight shown on the furnishings, my wife began to envision this as our home. Since the sum total of our furniture consisted of a used couch, dining table with two chairs, double bed and a crib for the baby, what we saw seemed like a fairyland castle. I don’t believe in fairy tales, but my wife does.
We explained to the realtor we had no money for the down payment and could afford no more than $70 a month for housing. He smiled politely and drove us back to our real world.
The next day my wife told our friend and neighbor, Esther Portwood, about the incredible house. She countered all the negative arguments with what would be known by today’s homeowner as creative financing. Esther is one of those neighbors every young married should have.
First we needed to muster the down payment. The obvious possibility was borrowing the money from my wife’s mother. That would be admitting we could not manage on our own after we had ignored her advice to postpone our marriage until I had a more substantial income. Still, the dream drove us to eat a little humble pie.
I had a $15 a month moonlighting job as correspondent for a metropolitan newspaper. We agreed to pay back the $500 loan with that money. By the end of the week we had the down payment. The realtor, who probably never expected to see us again, negotiated us up to $75 for the monthly house payment.
It was still scary and we were getting weak knees. Once again enter Esther, who had not yet seen the house. Besides, she had all kinds of decorating ideas for which we needed to take some measurements. Esther worked and could not go with us until after dark. The realtor loaned us the key, explaining he couldn’t accompany us because it was his lodge night.
As we approached the darkened house, we realized the power was still off and none of us had remembered to bring a flashlight.
“Maybe there’s some candles in the drawers,” Esther said undaunted. After all, this incredible house was not only fully furnished, it even had pots and pans in the kitchen cabinets and books and bric-a-brac in the built-in bookshelves of the living room. Groping in the dark we poked through the drawers and found some candle stubs.
By their dim light we took the measurements we needed as we laughed at the absurdity of our mission. The next day we opened escrow on our first home, without ever seeing it by daylight.
We’ve had many homes since that purchase nearly a half century ago, but that house will always be our home.
