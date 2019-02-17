EDITOR’S NOTE: The columns of Bill Duncan are being reprinted in The News-Review. Duncan, who died in November 2011, wrote a weekly column for The News-Review and The Capital Press of Salem from 1981 to 2011. Duncan wrote the following column in February 2007. His thoughts are still pertinent to today
We didn’t celebrate it as such, but Tuesday, Feb. 12, was Abraham Lincoln’s birthday, a time we once declared as a holiday along with Feb. 22, George Washington’s birthday. They were separate holidays until Congress, in its infinite wisdom, combined the holidays as Presidents’ Day.
I doubt that few paused last Tuesday to recite one of the most famous and revered speeches of all time — Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address, given at the “Consecration of the National Cemetery at Gettysburg, Pa.” on Nov. 19, 1863. Today as our nation again seems divided over war, perhaps it should be read to remind us what a great nation we are and that it is time we acted that way.
There was a time when every school child could recite Lincoln’s Gettysburg address from memory. Even when I attended college as an English/journalism major we studied the speech in a rhetoric class.
We were required to literally take the speech apart, analyzing each noun, verb, adverb, adjective and all the nuances of metaphors and similes Lincoln used in that speech. It certainly taught us the economy of word usage.
Interestingly, Abraham Lincoln was not the selected orator at that dedication. It was Edward Everett, a distinguished statesman, who had been president of Harvard University, professor of Greek literature, a Unitarian minister, a member of the House of Representatives, Massachusetts governor, secretary of state, ambassador to Great Britain and a U.S. senator. Everett gave a two-hour speech about the heroics of the soldiers who fought and died in the three day battle at Gettysburg.
In contrast, Lincoln’s speech was but two minutes long and delivered without notes. That is not to say he did not formally write his speech. In fact, history shows that he rewrote the speech twice before he delivered it from memory, adding only two words to the originally prepared speech.
The two words? “Under God.”
I remember part of my college English assignment was to compare Lincoln’s speech to that of Everett’s. The ideas were indeed similar, but Everett’s long, erudite dissertation was stiff and puffy. I would even wager that there are few, if any, who are reading this column now that could recite even one word from Everett’s speech. Yet most of us remember portions of Lincoln’s Gettysburg address that began “Four score and seven years ago...”
Lincoln could have said “Eighty-seven years ago,” but I doubt that would have stuck in our memories had he not added that Biblical solemnity to the address. One would imagine that Lincoln took that phrase from Psalms 90, which refers to the span of our lives, but he could have taken it from Shakespeare, who often used Biblical references to enhance his writings and did so with that line in Macbeth.
Regardless of where Lincoln picked up the line, he used it effectively to gain rhythm in his speech.
The battle of Gettysburg was the bloodiest of the Civil War. The battlefield itself was the scene of carnage and the dead were hastily buried in shallow graves. Pennsylvania governor Andrew Curtin appointed David Wills, a judge, to clean up the battlefield.
Wills acquired 17 acres for the cemetery and invited Everett to speak at the dedication planned for October 23. Everett asked for more time to prepare and the ceremony was postponed to November 19.
Wills invited Lincoln to make a “few appropriate remarks.” Lincoln wrote his first draft in Washington on Nov. 18 and revised it in Gettysburg just before the ceremony.
I found it interesting where Lincoln inserted the words “under God.”
“...that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom — and that government of the people, by the people, shall not perish from the earth.”
I say Amen to that.
