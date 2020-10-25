One morning in 1987, when Mark Velez was in college, he lay awake in bed thinking about how badly he needed a job. Then, his phone rang.
He had an interview lined up for a gig at the campus transfer office. He hadn’t applied.
“The timing was unbelievable,” Velez said.
But individualized attention and follow-through is typical of Prudy Zorotovich, his former high school English teacher, who had called the school to give him a job recommendation. Velez had worked for her as an office assistant when she ran the counseling office for San Pedro High School, part of the Los Angeles Unified School District.
Velez, like many of Zorotovich’s former students, has stayed in touch. Over three decades after leaving the classroom, she still gets calls from dozens of former students on holidays, including her birthday and Mother’s Day.
“It’s a good feeling,” Zorotovich said.
She and her husband, Nicholas, retired to Elkton in 2001, and she intended to spend her days reading, volunteering and caring for her dream home. But when tragedy struck in a nearby community, she knew that her skills were still needed.
It took Zorotovich a long time to get to Elkton.
She grew up in Twickenham, a small ranching community in Wheeler County. Her father was a diversified farmer and they grew produce, gardened and raised cattle.
In first grade, she had one other classmate and two older peers in a one-room schoolhouse. During her time there, the classroom saw 17 students at most, in grades 1 through 8.
“Talk about individualized instruction,” Zorotovich laughed. “It was very up-close and personal.”
Her parents wanted to help her chances of going to college, so she moved in with her aunt and uncle — over 60 miles away — to attend Crook County High School, the nearest accredited school at the time.
It ended up being a good bet; she got a full-ride scholarship to Willamette University, where she studied history before changing her major to English.
Zorotovich then moved to Los Angeles and taught English at San Pedro High School. With 3,400 students, it was the largest school she had ever been in. At one point, she said the school did a survey and found the student body spoke 37 different languages.
Julie Broadwin, who had Zorotovich for AP Literature in 1981, said she’s still inspired by her lessons today.
“She was fabulous,” Broadwin said. “She opened up the world of literature for me, and since then I’ve always enjoyed reading novels. She just affected my life greatly; she made my life so much richer.”
In the years following high school, Zorotovich attended Broadwin’s wedding and Broadwin took her family up to visit Elkton years later. After Zorotovich’s husband passed away in 2016, she spent Thanksgiving at the Broadwin’s home in San Diego.
“She’s just very special, a one-of-a-kind teacher and person,” Broadwin said.
Zorotovich’s favorite class to teach was one she brought to San Pedro herself, after seeing its success at a neighboring high school. It was a year-long program for students who struggled with literacy, who she felt the school system had already written-off as unteachable.
“I went to the head of counseling and guidance and argued and fought and screamed and carried on until they finally let me have a class,” Zorotovich said. “And it was amazing, those kids wanted so badly to succeed.”
After nearly two decades of teaching, she made the switch to guidance counseling due to issues with her eyesight.
She worked as a counselor at San Pedro for about a decade, until she got promoted to district supervisor in 1997 to oversee college advisors throughout the area.
“She was the best college counselor in the LA school district,” Velez, who assisted her, said. “She was able to not only convince students they were college material, but convinced them to go.”
Velez now lives in Seattle, and visits Zorotovich in Elkton often.
“She’s probably one of the biggest influences I’ve ever had,” Velez said. “She was the first person who really made me think about what I had to offer.”
As she was helping students in the San Pedro area, Zorotovich was looking forward to her new home being built in Elkton. Her husband always had a love for Oregon and a trip up to the Oregon Shakespeare Festival in 1980 cemented the couple’s plans to move there.
They drove around the state and fell in love with a property in the “cute” and “intriguing” little town of Elkton.
Zorotovich’s home, up a steep gravel driveway not for the faint of heart, takes full advantage of it’s forest views with a wide porch and large front windows. The modern interior’s walls are covered in art and the shelves and tables are stacked with books. The property hosts her four sheep and a llama.
For the first few years in Elkton, she kept busy by volunteering at the library, joining the Lion’s Club and baking apple pies for the county fair.
But then, she read an article in the Register Guard about a little girl who was killed just before being assigned a Court Appointed Special Advocate, or CASA: someone who works individually with children in the foster care system. 13 years later, Zorotovich still recalls the case solemnly.
A week after she read the article, The News-Review ran an advertisement asking for CASA volunteers in Douglas County.
“It wasn’t an accident that I became a CASA,” Zorotovich said. “It seemed like something I needed to do.”
Zorotovich usually works with two teenagers at a time, which she considers her specialty given her background at high schools, but she works with younger children too.
“When Prudy takes a case, she stays with that child no matter what,” said Pam Knudson, the program manager at CASA. “Not only does Prudy advocate for the child in the normal ways we all advocate: talking to the judge about what the child needs, what’s in the best interest of this child. Prudy takes it a step further.”
Knudson said Zorotovich is a fierce advocate in court, who consistently embarks on long out-of-county drives to visit rural cases. She has even tutored children who struggled to read and write.
“She’s got this place in her heart for these kids who don’t really have anyone else to watch out for them,” Knudson said. “She really demands accountability from people, including me, the CASA program, caseworkers and attorneys.”
Zorotovich, who is 80, said she will keep advocating for kids in need as long as she can make a difference. “Listening
empathetically is probably the best gift you can give another person,” she said.
She stays motivated knowing she is often the only person who stays with the foster child throughout the total span of their time in the system and she loves watching the child improve throughout their time together.
“I think I can honestly say that I’ve made a difference in a significant number of people’s lives,” Zorotovich said.
