It’s Fall! And that means apple season. Whether you have your own trees or are heading to an orchard, there are a few things to help ensure you have a great product.
Be sure to wash your apples thoroughly when you bring them home from the store, orchard or your own trees. Even organic apples are sprayed with less aggressive pesticides. That combined with the recent fires in Oregon make cleaning them very important.
Apples should be kept cool in the fridge, not in fruit bowl on the counter. Apples lose flavor and juiciness proportional to the temperature at which they are stored.
The type of apples you get will determine the best product to make. We grow a good variety of apples here in three different regions, the most common being Fuji and Gala. But you’ll find a plethora of varieties.
I love Fuji apples. They have a high sugar level, making them wonderfully sweet, and they hold their shape well in baked goods. Galas are very popular and while they don’t hold up well to baking, they are wonderful in salads and just snacking on. I love mine with Manchego cheese.
I know you all have a family pie recipes, so let’s talk a bit about apple cider instead. To me nothing speaks fall like a warm cup of cider with a bit of cinnamon on a cold afternoon. You don’t have to use perfect apples but you want them free from spoilage or bad spots. These spots will cause the juice to ferment too quickly. The good news is any variety of apples will do.
Here is a link for making your own cider: www.bit.ly/3376EfL
NOTE: Safety of product is always our top concern. Therefore we do not recommend consuming raw or unpasteurized cider as there is a chance of contracting E. coli O157:H7. Pasteurizing helps kill the bacteria. Heat until a thermometer reads 165 degrees.
While apples will last quite a while in the fridge or root cellar, apple cider not so much. We’ve all seen those gallons of fresh cider but once opened you need to use that up within two weeks. And I don’t know about you but there are times my eyes are bigger than my stomach. Since we know it’s delicious on its own, perhaps we should explore other uses.
Turn it into a dressing for salad. Just replace the vinegar in your favorite recipe with some reduced cider. Simmer for about 10-12 min to reduce by half.
I hope this inspires you to make your own cider or enjoy locally made cider in a variety of ways!
