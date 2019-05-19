The primary goal of Seven Feathers Casino Resort is to entertain people no matter what day they decide to come, according to Harold Phillips, entertainment manager at the casino.
Every month the casino brings in a special event. Whether its touring country, rock or blues bands, comedy shows or a tattoo expo, the casino tries to bring in performances and put on events that people are going to want to travel to get to.
But many people who come to the casino do it on a whim or they’re passing through Canyonville on Interstatem 5. For them, the casino still makes sure there’s entertainment every night. That’s where performances at the Elements Lounge come in, according to Phillips.
“Maybe people don’t want to come specifically for the casino,” Phillips said. “So we try to position ourselves to be a premier entertainment venue on any given day.”
Every week, the Elements Lounge features a different musician or band who performs Wednesday through Sunday. On Mondays and Tuesdays, the lounge plays classic movies such as Ocean’s Eleven or Casino Royale.
On a recent Friday night at the lounge, a packed house grooved with EC Adams and his band. The Las Vegas-based group covers soul, funk and Motown artists such as The Temptations and The Four Tops as well as classic artists such as Elton John, Prince and Frank Sinatra.
With his silver tailcoat, Adams called for more dancing and weaved through the tables while singing. He performed like a master entertainer.
Adams and company were on their “Spreading the Love Tour,” and he didn’t hesitate to encourage the crowd to spread love.
“When I say ‘family’ I’m talking to you,” Adams said before singing “Fly Me To the Moon” by Frank Sinatra. “I need you to do me a favor, family. On the count of three, I need everybody in this room to shake somebody’s hand or give somebody a hug who you don’t know.”
There was no argument from the audience.
The more Adams moved, the more the audience danced, and the energy in the room grew as the show continued. Occasionally, Adams danced one-on-one with particularly enthusiastic audience members.
Most people sang along with Adams for songs like “Open Arms” by Journey and “Sweet Caroline” by Neil Diamond. Adams also performed modern songs such as “Uptown Funk” by Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars.
Devin Sunderland, a sound engineer at the Elements Lounge, said events in the lounge are supposed to be high energy like the Adams’ performance.
“He’s awesome,” Sunderland said. “When a musician is into it, the crowd feeds off it and then that feeds back into the music.”
Phillips said with all the music and events, the final entertainment frontier for Seven Feathers is taking advantage of its location in Southern Oregon with endless outdoor activities.
“We have such beautiful natural resources,” Phillips said. “We’re surrounded by the Umpqua River, we have the Galesville reservoir, we have so many Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Forest Service roads that are very explorable to families.”
The casino has already begun to expand its outdoor events. On June 29, the casino will host the Takelma Gravel Grinder bike ride. People can choose between a 30-mile and 57-mile road and trail ride through the Umpqua Basin.
And on July 5, the casino will have Joan Jett and the Blackhearts for an outdoor concert.
“It’s really an exciting time at the casino,” Phillips said.
