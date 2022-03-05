Days Creek High School junior Keith Gaskell, left, and senior Matthew Anderson discuss a chicken coop they helped build with Days Creek classmates at the annual Home and Garden Show at the Douglas County Fairgrounds in Roseburg on Saturday.
Visitors check out a trio of chicken coops designed and built by students from Sutherlin High School, Glide High School and Days Creek High School at the annual Home and Garden Show at the Douglas County Fairgrounds in Roseburg on Saturday.
Sherry Blackwell of Roseburg carries flowers she purchased at the annual Home and Garden Show at the Douglas County Fairgrounds in Roseburg on Saturday.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
Ed Barrett of Sutherlin checks out a tractor on display at the annual Home and Garden Show at the Douglas County Fairgrounds in Roseburg on Saturday.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
Yolanda Cox of Sutherlin steps out of a travel trailer on display at the annual Home and Garden Show at the Douglas County Fairgrounds in Roseburg on Saturday.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
Terri Weaver of Winchester organizes a display at her Scentsy candles booth at the Douglas County Fairgrounds in Roseburg on Saturday.
From lawn care to energy efficiency, the Douglas County Fairgrounds is packed this weekend with more than 100 vendors for the Umpqua Valley Home Builders Association's annual Home & Garden Show.
Booths ranging from the proper seeds to plant for the garden to indoor home decor spread throughout the fairgrounds' Community Conference Hall, Douglas Hall and Exhibit Hall for the three-day event, which opened its gates at 10 a.m. Friday.
Visitors can get gardening tips, ideas for both indoor and outdoor improvements, and ways to help build defensible space around their homes in the event of a fire.
A featured event during this year's show featured chicken coops built by students from Sutherlin, Glide and Days Creek high schools in their respective woodworking classes. Those coops were to be judged and later auctioned, with the proceeds of the auction going toward the winning school's woodworking program.
Today is the final day of the Home & Garden Show, which will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $5 at the door, or $4 with the donation of two canned food items.
