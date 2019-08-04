Forest landowners are faced with challenges every day. From battling blackberries, poison oak and hawthorn, to clearing dead, dying and/or downed trees, the to-do list never ends.
This year, our forests were faced with compounding challenges of drought and storm damage, leaving many landowners scrambling to get the trees to a mill or stacked for firewood (in many cases, both).
The drought and infamous snowstorm, while causing lots of challenges, also brought about new opportunities. You’re probably thinking I’m crazy, and wondering what kind of opportunities could a historic storm event and years of drought have on our forests?
For one, it gives us the chance to evaluate if trees growing in certain locations are really the best-suited species for that site. For example, I often speak with landowners who tell me that their Douglas fir trees are dying.
I ask questions regarding the tree’s location, age and position on the landscape. Is it facing north? South? Is it in a creek or on a ridge? All of these clues help me understand what native tree species would do best on that particular site, given our changing climate.
If the Douglas fir is growing in a spot that cannot sustain it moving forward, it will decline and likely die. If the tree dies, the landowner then has the opportunity to harvest it for personal use, and if there are enough trees available to harvest, they can sell the logs to a mill.
In return, the landowner can then thoughtfully choose the species of tree seedlings that are better suited to that particular site, promoting that forest’s success and health into the future.
Another opportunity that forest landowners have is to evaluate the density of their forest stand. If the stand experienced losses due to drought or snow, a landowner might use that as an opportunity to thin the trees in that stand.
A particular site can only support so much vegetation, so as the trees increase in size, their requirements for water, nutrients, sunlight and space increase. If there are too many trees in competition for the same amount of finite or diminishing resources (like water), then trees will start to die.
By thinning forest stands that are overstocked while cleaning up the drought/snow damage, landowners have the opportunity to promote the health and longevity of the remaining trees.
The final opportunity I will mention is the chance for landowners to create more fire-safe forests while they are accomplishing other goals.
We are all becoming hyperaware of the risk of catastrophic wildfires and how they affect our forests and communities. One of the best ways to help keep a forest defensible in the event of a wildfire is to treat the fuel. Fuels include everything from needles, grasses and small twigs, to progressively larger fuels such as shrubs, branches on the ground, downed trees, logs and the canopy of trees.
By reducing “fuel continuity,” or the degree of continuous, uninterrupted distribution of fuels both horizontally and vertically, the intensity and severity of a wildfire can be reduced. Landowners can work towards having a fire-safe forest while cleaning up after the storm and removing dead trees.
There are many forest landowners who have faced each of these challenges over the years. They are removing dead, drying and downed trees, carefully selecting which trees to reforest with and working towards creating a fire-safe forest. A lot of great work and excellent examples of forest management, especially in light of recent challenges, abound in our area.
The OSU Extension Service and Douglas Small Woodlands Association recognize the need for landowners to see on the ground examples of how these challenges are being met, and are offering a free tour to showcase one landowner this month.
The Twilight Walk in the Woods tour will be held at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 22. We will tour the Benson Tree Farm in Roseburg and discuss forest management strategies in light of recent drought and snow damage, as well as species diversification when planting, salvage logging and poisonoak treatment. The tour is free, so bring your family, friends and neighbors. Pizza is provided.
RSVP for everyone in your group by Aug. 21 by going online to https://beav.es/Zdf or calling 541-672-4461.
