If you have been involved with 4-H, you likely know what each H stands for: Head, Heart, Hands and Health. Not only is 4-H the name of the United States’ largest youth development organization, but it also represents the long-term outcomes that the program instills within its members.
These overall outcomes include academic or vocational success (Head), contribution to others through civic engagement (Heart), employability and economic stability (Hands) and happiness and well-being (Health).
What you might not know is that, while the 4-Hs are the goal, there is a path that it takes to get there. The path that each 4-H program is built upon is called the 4-H Thriving Model.
The 4-H Helping Youth Thrive website describes this Thriving Model as the idea that youth who are involved in 4-H programs promoting their Sparks (Interests and Passions), Sense of Belonging, and Relationships with Others, will thrive. Through thriving, they will learn the skills needed to reach their personal goals and positively impact the world around them.
These skills include:
Being open to challenges
and trying new things
Placing learning over
innate ability
Looking positively toward
the future
Striving to be connected
to something larger than
just oneself
Having respect, honesty,
responsibility, empathy
and the will to help others
Managing one’s feelings
Goal setting and goal
achievement
With that in mind I encourage you to test this yourself. Think of a 4-H member you yourself know or maybe you are the member. Would you describe them/yourself as:
Motivated
Understanding of social
situations
Having high personal
standards
Showing a contribution
to others
Connecting with
others well
Personally Responsible
4-H is built and continues to build itself around the goal of positively impacting the growth of youth, so the next time you see or hear about 4-H, look a little deeper and see how there is a larger impact being made than you may have even realized.
Within 4-H, members will join a club that focuses on an activity they are interested in. This could be animals, art, computers, crochet, gardening, science, woodworking and so much more. By making this first step they gain the opportunity to build their experience in that area.
They might also take it a step further and try out a project they never had the chance to do or didn’t have the courage to do. These projects that they take up, your child will work on and take responsibility for over the course of several months.
While working on the project they gain the opportunity to interact with individuals they have never met before and learn to connect with their peers, as well as adult volunteers. The club system also offers individuals an opportunity to get involved in community service and take on leadership roles at local, state, and national levels.
Does your child have an interest they would like to learn more about while gaining these valuable skills? Maybe 4-H is the right fit for them. There are many dedicated clubs and volunteers throughout Douglas County that are offering a safe space to learn.
Nicky Morales is the Education Program Assistant for OSU Extension Service of Douglas County’s 4-H Youth Development Program. Nicky can be reached by email nicky.morales@oregonstate.edu or 541-236-3042.
