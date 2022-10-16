With the beginning of fall, the 4-H Youth Development Program gears up for another year of offering learning and growth opportunities for the youth in Douglas County.
Over the past year, the program was able to begin offering more in-person activities for all those involved. This included events, such as Gifts-to-Give where participants were able to go to various craft stations and learn new skills from wood working to card making.
If you were able to attend the Douglas County Fair, you also likely saw many of the projects that 4-H members worked on throughout the year. We had many static exhibits, showcasing artistic (painting, photography, etc.), nutritional (baking, food preserving, etc.) and industrial skills (welding, woodworking, etc.), as well as animal science exhibits showcasing members’ skills in working with livestock and dogs.
4-H is the largest positive youth development program in the nation, and places an importance on helping youth build skills in various project areas. Through this program they become a member in a 4-H club that allows for spending time with peers, while growing knowledge in the projects they choose to enroll in.
While the Oregon State University Extension Office oversees much of the program, such as enrollment and recruitment of volunteers, it is the volunteers and the clubs that ensure opportunities for members to progress in their learning.
As I mentioned earlier, with fall also comes a new 4-H year. Beginning in October, those interested in taking part in the program can begin enrolling in 4-H. This is a process that can be done by completing online enrollment and paying the enrollment fee (Traditional: $45, Cloverbud: $35).
Those from ages 9-19 are able to participate in the traditional program, while those of ages 5-8 may participate in the Cloverbud exploratory program.
If new to the program, the Douglas County Extension Office will also help you to connect with clubs in your area. Resources for enrollment can also be found at the Douglas County OSU Extension website on the 4-H Youth Development Page.
We also encourage those with questions to call the Douglas County Extension Office at 541-672-4461.
In addition to the enrollment period for youth members, it is also enrollment time for volunteers. If you have children in your family interested in getting involved in 4-H, you might consider becoming a new 4-H volunteer leader or even if you simply have expertise in a skill that you would like to share with the community.
There are also different areas that volunteers can get involved in spanning from being a club leader, to choosing to be in an assisting role as a resource, project, or activity volunteer. There are many ways for people to get involved with 4-H, and the program is always interested in reaching new people.
