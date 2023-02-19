Feb. 24: DIVE4Ag Virtual Challenge Registration Deadline March 1: Market Steer Possession and Enrollment Deadline March 9: Learn About Lego Robotics, Douglas County OSU Extension Service March 10-12: Shooting Sports Leader Training, Josephine County March 23: 4-H Paint Along, Douglas County OSU Extension Service March 20-23: Youth Voices in Action Leadership Conference in Salem
How many people in your life own a computer, phone or some other electronic device? If you are like me, you will probably say that pretty much everyone you know does.
What often goes unnoticed is the potential these devices have for learning beyond their everyday uses of communication, social media or gaming.
So what could youth be learning in these areas? 4-H over the past few years has been growing its project areas to include more activities and resources that focus on computers and other technology.
There are many areas within 4-H for youth to learn about technology and what it can be used for. These span from learning how to use programs such as PowerPoint and Excel on the computer to learning how to use tablets and phones for photography and art. This may involve drawing on a tablet or using your computer to edit photos to create new designs.
I encourage current 4-H members to look at ways they can use their devices in projects they are involved in. Maybe they are raising an animal and want to learn how to use Excel to track data on budgeting and care for their animal. Or maybe they are an artist and want to try a different medium, such as digital art.
The options are endless and 4-H is about finding your spark.
Another program that the Oregon State University 4-H program has been involved in creating is the Distant, Immersive, Virtual Education for Agriculture Literacy, or DIVE4Ag. In a nutshell, this program teaches teens to create their own virtual reality experiences.
Has your child or a friend recently gotten into playing virtual reality games? This is a way for them to expand from merely playing games to making their own. The DIVE4Ag program has worked with youth to develop VR field experiences featuring farms, agriculture experiment stations and coastal fishing boats.
They worked with youth to develop what the experiences should look like when people engage with their program, as well as in creating the educational materials presented within them. More on the DIVE4Ag program and their Virtual Reality Experiences can be accessed at bit.ly/3I7SLBb.
Another area where we see interest growing is LEGO Robotics. While we may not have clubs in this area yet, I am planning a workshop on this for 5:30-7:30 p.m. March 9.
In this workshop, participants will get a chance to build interactive objects using LEGOs. This will also serve as an introduction to how LEGOs can be used in 4-H. If you have an interest in 4-H and would like to learn more, you can also check out the painting workshop we have coming up from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on March 23.
Does your child have an interest they would like to learn more about while gaining these valuable skills? Maybe 4-H is the right fit for them. There are many dedicated clubs and volunteers throughout Douglas County that are offering a safe space to learn.
Nicky Morales is the Education Program Assistant for OSU Extension Service of Douglas County’s 4-H Youth Development Program. Nicky can be reached by email nicky.morales@oregonstate.edu. or 541-236-3042.
