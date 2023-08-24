CANYONVILLE — Dozens of events hosted across a four day span will transport attendees back to the pioneer days.
The Canyonville Pioneer Days will kick off at 5 p.m. Thursday and will run until Sunday evening for a fun-filled weekend at Pioneer Park in Canyonville.
The 57th annual festival will bring a variety of events to Douglas County residents in hopes of connecting members of the community with each other and the shared history of the land they live on and those who came before them.
While some experiences include demonstrations of pioneer life from the South Umpqua Historical Society — such as how to pan for gold or create yarn on a loom — other events like the tractor and car shows and live music performances provide more modern entertainment. The park will also be filled with over 60 food and craft vendors.
Kids can enjoy giant games of tic-tac-toe and checkers alongside events like bigfoot races and flying disc challenges. Furry friends can enter in Saturday’s pioneer dog show to compete for titles ranging from most terrific trick and waggiest tail to best vocal performance and pet/owner look-alike.
Brandi Gross has been a committee member for Pioneer Days for the past 10 years and currently serves as president. She said coordination for the event is a year-long process and takes full-time effort from those on the committee. While the time and energy that goes into hosting a successful festival each year is time consuming, Gross said the payoff for that work comes when the community bands together to enjoy the local events.
“It’s really great to see the businesses advertise and donate and Seven Feathers helps us by printing all of our flyers and they hang our banner,” Gross said. “It’s just great to see the community come together to have a community event that everyone can enjoy.”
With so many events happening across four days, it can be hard to narrow down what to attend. Gross said she enjoys the parade as well as the annual pie contest hosted by the Canyonville Chamber of Commerce.
“We raise over $15,000 usually on our pie auction and we use that to help with upgrades at the park,” Gross said. “We’ve done a lot of nice things at the park.”
In addition to putting on a weekend full of exciting events, the Pioneer Days festival doles out scholarships annually.
During the festival, the Canyonville library will be hosting a book sale to generate proceeds for operating expenses and special programming.
Gross said the measure of success for the festival keeps increasing as the events become more well-attended.
“I hope that everything goes smoothly and that it’s well attended,” Gross said.
Hannarose McGuinness is a reporter for The News-Review. She can be reached at hmcguinness@nrtoday.com or 541-672-3321.
