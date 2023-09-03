ELKTON — A gigantic banner hanging across Highway 38 in downtown Elkton reminded both local families and visitors of the weekend festivities with “FORT UPMQUA DAYS, Labor Day weekend” in big, red letters.
A parade of firetrucks, classic trucks and even a tractor opened the weekend before festival-goers moved to the Elkton Community Education Center’s grounds for a weekend of celebrating town history.
On Saturday, educators from the Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians’ Education Program set up a tent outside of the fort to help teach people about Native American culture. An array of fishing materials used by Native Americans were on display, consisting of baskets, spears made of bone and a duck decoy, nets and baskets all weaved with twine. They also offered demonstrations on how to weave twine baskets.
A booth across the path from them showed live blacksmithing, courtesy of Luzier Forge in Oakland.
Inside the replica of Fort Umpqua were many activities for children, including an obstacle course to navigate, cider to press and live animals to visit.
More booths were set up outside the fort along the Umpqua riverbank. These provided demonstrations of many historical activities, such as the Fort Umpqua Muzzleloaders showing how many steps it takes to load a gun in the 1800s. Other booths showed examples of what furs used to look like or how to use a spinning wheel loom or a hand spindle to spin yarn from wool.
This is the third year that Karen Haas and her husband have travelled from Tacoma, Washington to participate in the Fort Umpqua Days celebrations.
“We’ve been doing living history since the 90s. And no, we don’t want to live in the past, but we find the past fascinating and love bringing bits of it to life to the public,” Haas said.
She took time to show every person who stopped at the booth different patterns and described which loom is used to make each different strap pattern and how to make them.
Up by the ECEC office was the Butterfly Pavilion, where visitors were able to adopt a tagged butterfly, name their butterfly and release it to the wild for migration.
Saturday also provided live music from the Sunny Sky Boys in the morning. The Lion’s Club provided Swedish pancake breakfasts and the Elkton Baptist Church’s barbecue fundraiser provided options for lunch. The Outpost Café was also open for drinks and snacks. Saturday also featured the Pie Auction in the early afternoon.
Artisan booths varied widely to include Elkton High School’s 50/50 raffle, samples of extra virgin olive oil from River Ranch Oregon Olive Oil, freeze-dried candy from Mimi’s Freezie Treats and a table representing Renewal by Anderson, a full-service window and door replacement company.
Other tables sold homemade projects, such as TBarr Wraps and Rocks providing custom jewelry and fine minerals, JamesgirlCreation’s quality custom tumblers and Polly Maertz’s shibori products.
Shibori is a dyeing technique similar to tie dye, but it uses threads to create the pattern instead of tying the cloth. It also uses natural indigo dye to retain the blue color.
“This is probably my sixth year coming. I usually come to the Butterflies and Blooms in June and then for the Fort Umpqua Days,” Maertz said. “There’s a group of us from Glide, and we all tell each other where the events are and we do the farmers market every Tuesday in Glide.”
Maertz also sold postcards with photos taken by her or her husband.
The Echoes of the Umpqua Pageant performance closed out Saturday’s schedule.
“It is incredibly sweet, it’s the community getting together, such a wide variety of people. So we just came back because it’s another chance to come back and play dress up and talk to the public and it’s great,” Haas said.
Fort Umpqua Days continues Sunday. View the schedule at tinyurl.com/ee4u96ba.
