Rita Radford always wanted to be a librarian. She still remembers making checkout cards for books in her home library as a child. But after 22 years, Radford is ready to start a new chapter in life.
She officially retired as director of library services of the Riddle Library on Thursday, handing the reins over to Katie Buxton.
“It’s time for the library to be administered by younger people that are knowledgeable and capable,” Radford said. “I’m not really leaving; I plan to be here one day or more if she needs help. I have other things I’d like to do with my retirement years.”
While it might have been her dream, library services was not Radford’s first job. She started work as a preschool teacher directly out of high school. After she married, she took nearly a decade off to raise her children. When her children were all in school, Radford returned to the education field as a teacher’s aide. She worked as a home economics teacher, and later an office aide at the Canyonville Bible Academy before she decided it was time for a change.
She began working for the Douglas County Library System in 2000 and over her 17 years with them, she worked at every branch except Reedsport. When the county cut the library system five years ago, Radford jumped at the opportunity to help reopen the Riddle Library.
“I just couldn’t see not having a library. I mean, people need libraries. It’s very valuable,” Radford said. “I want Riddle to be the best library in Douglas County and I think we are heading in that direction.”
It was a steep learning curve after the transition. Radford had to learn all about the inner workings of a library, more so than her years of experience had prepared her for. There was no main branch to order books or help organize the collection — everything was up to Radford and her army of volunteers.
Buxton was one such volunteer.
“It is a bit intimidating,” Buxton said. “Rita is very, very, very good at her job, so I know they are big shoes to fill but I love this community and these people and this library so I hope that I can carry on her legacy.”
Aside from running the library, Buxton will be busy editing her second novel and attending graduate school online through the University of Southern Mississippi. Her education has already come in handy while adding new aspects to the library, some of which are brand new ideas for our area.
Radford also plans on staying busy. Along with spending more time with her grandkids, gardening and learning the piano, she plans to volunteer at the library at least one day a week. She said there are projects she can see that need someone to do them, but as director, she simply didn’t have the time.
“I’m not the kind of person that wants to just sit around twiddle my thumbs, you know. Some people don’t understand that, but it’s not my style. I want things to do that are useful,” Radford said. “I’ll just do whatever Katie needs help. Now she’ll be able to boss me around and tell me what to do.”
Asking for help is Radford’s biggest piece of advice for her protege.
“Always include lots of other people in whatever we’re doing here. Because you can’t do it by yourself. You’ll wear yourself out trying to do and so it’s very wise to just administer and have other people doing the other stuff,” Radford said. “But Katie’s very capable and she’ll make people feel welcome.”
