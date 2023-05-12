There are 22.2 million Asian Americans and 1.6 million Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islanders who are woven into the beautiful ethnic tapestry that is the United States of America.
Like the rest of the country, Food Hero and Oregon Harvest for Schools have set aside the month of May to celebrate the history, culture and achievements of Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and other Pacific Islanders across our nation.
May was chosen for two reasons. First, to commemorate the arrival of the first known Japanese immigrant to the U.S. on May 7, 1843. Second, to honor the completion of the transcontinental railroad on May 10, 1869. Did you know that approximately 20,000 Chinese workers helped in the building of this project?
I, for one, would like to add a third and most obvious reason — the food!
The traditional Asian, Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islanders diet covers a lot of geographical territory. Cuisines coming from countries like Japan, China, India, Thailand, Vietnam, South Korea, Mongolia, Guam, Samoa and many more are a source of culinary inspiration.
Diets for these cultures are often closely tied to both religious practices and long-standing customs, thus promoting faith, family and community. Foods to enjoy every day include leafy greens, legumes, vegetables, soy foods, whole grains, herbs and spices. Fish or shellfish are considered a main source of protein and are consumed, on average, twice a week.
Moderate portions of eggs, poultry and healthy cooking oils are used on occasion. Red meats and sweets are eaten infrequently. It’s no wonder that people following this type of diet tend to live longer and healthier lives.
There are many Asian American, Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islanders Heritage foods that star in Food Hero recipes. And a great number of these foods grow well in Oregon. Following are recipes using some of my favorites. Enjoy them with your family and friends.
Kathy Bates is a Family and Community Health Education Program Assistant for OSU Extension Service of Douglas County. Kathy can be reached by e-mail at kathy.bates@oregonstate.edu or phone at 541-672-4461.
