WINSTON — With a theme of Free in 2023 the Winston-Dillard Melon Festival has a little bit of something for everyone to enjoy this weekend from senior bingo to kids’ activities and of course multiple melon eating contests.
The 53rd Melon Festival will take place from noon to 9 p.m. Friday, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
The event filled with family friendly activities is free but a donation to the Winston-Dillard Food Bank is suggested. The festival will feature barbecue beef Friday and barbecue chicken Saturday.
The number of activities at the festival are countless with root beer chugging contests, water melon eating contests to sack races and mud volleyball.
The Melon Festival will feature live music from multiple bands, including The Eddy Ross Band from 3-6 p.m. Saturday.
Event Coordinator Clay Caldwell said the men’s knees contest gets significant attention each year.
“We have these old closet doors and they cut the middle of the door out where knees and legs are. Men stand behind them and the audience gets to vote on who has the hairiest knees, chubbiest knees, things like that,” Caldwell said. “The women love that one.”
Caldwell said the melon festival originally began to celebrate the high quality of cantaloupe melons that were grown in the area. In the early 1900s, Dillard was known for having “the best melons around,” according to Caldwell.
Along with various activities at this weekend’s festival, seniors can enjoy bingo at the Senior Center and car lovers can enjoy the festival's car show. Event attendees can expect wrestling demos, a performance from the DC Cheer and a talent show.
“I just hope everybody has a great time. That’s what I get out of it, that’s what matters to me. When you walk around seeing people enjoying themselves and having a good time and kids laughing and playing and people winning prizes off of our little games that’s what matters to me,” Caldwell said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.