Oregonians rank as some of the best in the nation at eating their fruits and vegetables. Despite being one of the best, we still fall short of the recommended daily amount.
Oregon ranks fifth best in the nation in vegetable consumption with 83.6% of Oregon adults eating vegetables once a day and ninth best in fruit consumption with 64.3% consuming fruit once a day.
Every person’s needs vary depending on their age and activity level but most women need between 1 ½ to 2 cups of fruit and 2-3 cups of vegetables each day. Most adult males need between 2 -2 ½ cups of fruit and 3-4 cups of vegetables each day.
By including fruits and vegetables at each meal, you can start to improve the daily amount of fruit and vegetables that you consume. Do you always plan to have fruits and vegetables for every meal? Do you use fruits and vegetables as your snack choices? These two strategies are easy ways that can help increase total intake of fruits and vegetables.
Fresh fruits and vegetables can be expensive, especially if purchased out of season. Try looking up seasonal guides to find the time of year to stock up on your favorites while they are the cheapest. Then try freezing extra for use later or eat canned items with low or no sugar added the rest of the year.
Frozen and canned fruits and vegetables are great sources of vitamins, minerals and fiber that can be found year round at reasonable prices. Sometimes choosing frozen and canned items actually have more nutrients then fresh items in the grocery store.
Frozen produce is flash frozen at the peak of freshness so many nutrients are preserved in the process. Canned tomatoes actually have higher amounts of an antioxidant called lycopene. Lycopene is great for heart health and lowers the risk of certain types of cancer.
There are many ways to add fruits and vegetables to every meal, from smoothies at breakfasts to added vegetables in your dinner. And don’t forget fruit for dessert.
Starting your day with a smoothie is a great way to get fruits and vegetables for breakfast. I like to adding spinach or microgreens to smoothies and sometimes even beets. Many dinner meals are easy to add a few extra veggies too. Like the garden sloppy joes recipe from Food Hero, which takes a classic recipe and increases the vegetables.
A variety of recipes are easily adapted to increase vegetable consumption. I always add extra vegetables to soup. It makes for a heartier soup. A fruit focused dessert is a great way to get dessert and increase fruit consumption. That is a true win-win in my opinion.
With so many ways to add fruits and vegetables to your meals, try adding more this week.
