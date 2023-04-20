FFA Chapters of Douglas County were recognized Wednesday by the Douglas County Commissioners for the program’s important role in providing a strong foundation for area youth.
Six of the nine Douglas County FFA Chapters were represented by 51 high school students and seven agriculture science teachers and advisors at the proclamation ceremony held at the Douglas County Courthouse. According to the county’s press release, more than 1,000 area youth participate in FFA, in chapters in Camas Valley, Days Creek, Douglas, Elkton, Glide, Oakland, Roseburg, South Umpqua and Sutherlin.
FFA provides these students youth programs and agricultural education, helping them to take on leadership roles, realize personal goals, and obtain valuable tools in order to prepare them for real-world success, according to the press release. During the ceremony, Commissioner Chris Boice shared a story about a former Sutherlin High School student he met at a hiring panel. Based on her “poise and public speaking abilities,” Boice asked if she had been involved with Sutherlin’s FFA program. The interviewee, who Boice described as impressive, then began to “brag about her FFA experience at Sutherlin” according to the commissioner.
“The point of me sharing this story is that FFA is a great organization. It certainly teaches you life skills that you will use later on in your life and gives you a head start in life,” Boice said. “We as commissioners and business people have been involved in supporting FFA Chapters in our communities for many years because of that very reason. It is my privilege to honor all of the FFA Chapters in our county today!”
FFA, originally called Future Famers of America, is a national youth organization founded in 1928. It, and other agricultural education programs, help provide a future for food, fiber and natural resource industries by “ensuring a steady supply of young professionals to meet the growing needs in the art, science, business and technology of agriculture in the United States and beyond.” The program welcomes youth interested in agriculture, but also those planning to become “chemists, veterinarians, government officials, bankers, entrepreneurs, teachers, doctors, scientists, international business leaders, and leading professionals in many fields.”
