More than 1,500 people showed up to the drive-thru trick-or-treat event at the Douglas County Fairgrounds on Saturday.
Trick-or-treating started at 5 p.m., and at 7 p.m., visitors could watch the movie "The Nightmare Before Christmas" in a drive-in style setting.
“We know this year has been difficult for so many families with events and celebrations getting cancelled," said Erryn Andersen, director of sales for U.S. Cellular in the Northwest, in a press release. “We wanted to bring the community together to celebrate Halloween in a safe and distant manner to give kids an opportunity to still wear their costumes out and watch a great holiday film.”
U.S. Cellular was one of the sponsors for the event. Brooke Communications, The News-Review and many other local businesses also sponsored the event.
Pre-made candy bags were handed to families in their cars on Saturday and the first 300 children received a free pumpkin bag.
Traffic was backed up on Interstate 5 for several hours during the event, which ended before 10 p.m.
