SUTHERLIN — Get ready for a weekend full of car shows, BMX races, blackberry cooking competitions and more at Sutherlin’s 35th annual Blackberry Festival.
The three-day festival runs Friday through Sunday and offers a packed schedule with over 20 different events for attendees to enjoy. Around 75 vendors will set up shop in Central Park to provide a variety of craft and food items.
Blackberry Festival Chairman Duane Waller has been on the festival committee since 1998. He said the event has grown a lot in the 25 years he’s been a committee member and that he looks forward to this year’s events, as some new additions have found their way onto the event schedule.
“It should be a good festival, it should be a really good festival,” Waller said. “We have a drive-in movie in the park — we’ve never done that before so it ought to be a lot of fun. It’s going to be a good weekend.”
Friday’s events will kick off at 8:30 a.m. with registration for the Rotary Club’s 24th Annual Golf Tournament and the day of events will conclude with a drive-in showing of the musical “Grease” at dusk.
Saturday will open up at 6 a.m. with Blackberry Show and Shine registration followed by a 7 a.m. pancake breakfast at the Sutherlin Senior Center. Some of Saturday’s events include mud volleyball at 9 a.m., opening ceremonies and BMX bike races at 10 a.m., judging for the blackberry cooking contest at 11 a.m. and live music at the Grand Central Stage from 7-9 p.m.
Festival events on Sunday include a 9 a.m. church service in the park followed by a pet pie eating contest at 11 a.m., a motorcycle show at noon, a diaper derby competition at 1 p.m. and awards for the motorcycle show at 4:30 p.m.
Waller said he hopes that this year’s car and motorcycle shows see a great turnout.
“I want to challenge the community to bring 360 cars to our car show,” Waller said. “I’ve got 366 window tags printed for cars in the car show. I dare people to make me run out.”
Entries to the car show are $25 and all car makes, models and years are accepted. Car show entries include the cost of entry for the cruise, which is available to cars made before 1976.
Hannarose McGuinness is a reporter for The News-Review. She can be reached at hmcguinness@nrtoday.com or 541-672-3321.
