ELKTON — Butterflies, musicians, vendors and the fun run will return to the Elkton Community Education Center on Saturday at the 15th annual Blooms n’ Butterflies & Butterfly Run.
“This is an annual art and garden festival here at ECEC and it traditionally kicks off our summer season,” said Marjory Hamann, executive director for the Elkton Community Education Center.
The day begins with the 5K Butterfly Run, a family-oriented fun run/walk featuring a scenic route along the Umpqua River. A free quarter mile kids’ loop is also available.
Race day registration starts at 9 a.m. and the start line is open from 9:30-11:30 a.m.
“We are doing the run a little differently this year,” Hamann said. “We are going to have the start line open for two hours and people can actually take off whenever they want to, rather than having everybody crowd around the start line and start at the same time.”
Race entry is $5, which includes participation in the race, a commemorative run sticker, treats from Natural Grocers and a chance to win a raffle basket. Registration is also available before the event at ececstore.square.site.
Race participants and guests alike are encouraged to wear butterfly costumes. There will be a costume contest at 1 p.m. with prizes for best pet, child, young adult and adult costumes.
Further festivities begin at 10 a.m. with butterfly tours, over 22 local artisan vendors and community booths and the opportunity to explore Fort Umpqua — which was recently featured in the movie “First Cow.” Some of the props and furniture brought in for the movie can still be seen at the fort.
A variety of events will be held throughout the day. At 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m., artist and children’s book author Jen Dalen Wolfe will hold workshops on making art from recycled objects.
“People can shop for locally made things and visit community booths to get information about various local organizations,” Hamann said. “We also have what we call make-and-take booths, where people can learn about something but also make it while they are there and then take it with them when they leave.”
One booth will give patrons the opportunity to use recycled plastic to create tiles that will then be part of a mosaic decorating one of the center’s buildings.
Booths have been spaced out and organizers will follow all public health guidelines in affect on Saturday. Masks will be required indoors, such as when viewing the art show by Eugene painter Joann Carrabbio held in the Arsenault Gallery.
Musical duo Décor’mm will perform original and classic cover songs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Flutestock Players, will perform solo and small-group music on Native American-style flutes from 1-3 p.m.
A variety of foods will be available, including a barbecue fundraiser booth with burgers and vegetarian options available to purchase, as well as coffee and smoothies from The Outpost Cafe — which is ran by local students.
Another new addition this year is a partnership with the Department of Education’s Summer Food Service program, which will provide free lunch to anyone 18 and younger at the event and throughout the summer. Lunch service for the free lunch and the barbecue booth will begin at 11 a.m.
For more information on this event or others held by the Elkton Community Education Center, visit elktonbutterflies.com.
“It’s really nice to bring everything back and reorganize it a little bit to keep everyone safe. Particularly this year with everything that has been going on with COVID-19, we are really pleased to have small outdoor events. I think the community is ready for it.” Hamann said. “It will be a fun, casual, family-friendly event.”
