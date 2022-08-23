Bridget McMillen is a team player. Or at least, that’s the reason she gave behind accepting the Glendale School District’s offer to become its next superintendent.
“The district did a search and was not successful in their search, so they asked me to consider being the superintendent,” McMillen said. “The team player in me said ‘OK, we’ve got to move forward. I can do this.’”
McMillen has called Glendale home for two years, moving from the Medford area to become the Glendale Elementary School principal. That time has been spent riding the wave known as the COVID-19 pandemic, while doing her best to support student academics and social-emotional needs.
Now, her scope will extend past her pre-K through sixth grade expertise to encompass not just the elementary school, but the middle and high school as well. She has a lot to learn, she said, but she is a learner at heart and is looking forward to the challenge.
“It’s daunting,” she said of some of the state regulations, “but it’s not insurmountable.”
Thankfully, she isn’t alone. In a small community — a vibe McMillen loves about Glendale — there are only three administrators in the school district. So, as she puts it, everybody jumps in to help. Not only is she co-facilitating with the district’s two principals, but her predecessor David Hanson has been contracted to help throughout the year.
The district is very focused on helping her be successful, McMillen said, a practice she plans to pass down throughout both staff and students.
“I’ve centered my career around supporting students and teachers who have struggled and building resources and bridges so that they can experience the success of their skills,” she said. “I just think this is another layer of that, supporting the district in a positive way that identifies all of the things that we are doing right and puts plans in to support the things that are inconsistent.”
In order to identify those accomplishments and growth areas, McMillen has been getting out into the community and making connections she never had before.
“My immediate goals this summer might seem a little weird,” she said with a laugh. “One of them is communication — that’s not the weird part — but really how things get out to parents and the community is important to me, as is being responsive to the community.”
The “weird part,” as she puts it, is the chunk of time she has dedicated to helping revamp the district website. She says it will be more concise, accessible and offer easier communication. She really wants to work on engaging parents and the community in a proactive way.
McMillen also said she wants to help give middle school students their own identity.
“I’ve told everybody that this is a goal of mine. We have an elementary school and we have a high school, but our middle school doesn’t have its own face. So putting a face to our middle school program and giving them their own identity among our schools is important to me,” she said. “I think our middle schoolers need that.”
She said they have identified a space for those grade levels and are working to give those students their own events like assemblies. Much as she hopes to talk with parents and community members, she aims to engage students as well in hopes of learning what everyone involved needs.
“Our vision for this year is the acronym SEAS — Successfully Educating All Students. That’s our focus. We’re the pirates, by the way,” she said. “To successfully educate all students you have to build positive, proactive relationships. You have to access students where they’re at and build on a growth mindset. You have to be positive in your interactions, but consistent with your system so students know what their expectations are. That’s my mantra.”
