Colunteers showed out Saturday morning to build bunk beds from scratch to donate to a child who does not have a bed.
The Umpqua Valley Chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace hosted a build Saturday morning with the goal of building 15 bunk beds. They were able to achieve this goal in less time than expected due to a large turnout of eager volunteers. They expected about 15 people, but 25 to 30 volunteers showed up to help.
Sleep in Heavenly Peace is a national nonprofit organization which hosted Bunks Across America, where local chapters individually host a bunkbed building event all on the same day. The goal is this year’s Bunks Across America was to build over 75,000 beds with 15,000 volunteers across the United States, Canada and the Bahamas.
“We have 165 chapters out of our 340 that are building beds today,” President of the Umpqua Valley Chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace Mike Hall said. There are five chapters of Sleep in Heavenly Peace in Oregon, and the Umpqua Chapter covers both Douglas and Coos Counties. So far this year, they have built about 1,000 beds.
“This is our eighth build of the year, we’re going to have 10 by the end of the year done here locally,” Hall said. “When we first started this chapter in 2018, we would have four to six builds a year.”
The build was supervised by members of the local chapter in an assembly line form. Children were included in the work, with tasks such as moving materials from one station to the next or putting washers on bolts. They made sure that no one was without a job at the build and were able to finish the projected 15 beds within two hours.
“We provide all the tools, safety equipment and we even prefer is people come here with no prior skill so we can teach them exactly what they need to do and stay safe,” Hall said. He also said that they have not had an injury happen since they began. “Everybody is smiling. Everybody is so happy to come and help,” Hall continued.
“The biggest thing is, it’s about the kids. It is a blessing to help people,” Marvin Thomas, a member of the chapter, said. Thomas has been a member of the chapter since December 2018. “It’s a good way to give back or pay it forward and it brings the community together."
Beds can be supplied to children between ages 3 and 17. To apply for a bed, go to shpbeds.org and submit the application online. “We then make sure they meet the qualifications, but the only real qualification is that the child doesn’t have a bed already,” Hall said.
When the chapter delivers the bed, they set it up and make sure it is ready for the child to sleep in that night. “When we leave the house, the bed is ready to sleep with a mattress, pillows, linnens and a handmade quilt,” Hall said. He said the chapter is able to buy most of the materials for fairly cheap, with the most expensive purchase being the mattress. Most bedding is donated.
“We have a bunch of ladies at my church that sew quilts and other things to donate,” Thomas said.
More information: shpbeds.org or facebook.com/SHPor.umpquavalley.
