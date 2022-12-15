Thanks to the community’s generosity, hundreds of children in the county will receive something warm and cozy this holiday season.
For the past six years, CASA of Douglas County has organized a pajama drive for the children its volunteers work with. CASAs, or Court Appointed Special Advocates, “provide children who have been abused or neglected and are now in foster care, with qualified, compassionate advocates.”
Part of that advocacy is making sure those children feel noticed.
“We pick these out for them personally,” program supervisor Susan Crook explained. “I think that, a lot of times, we pick things out because we know the child and then they get excited when they unwrap the gift and they realize their CASA really knows them.”
This year’s drive included over 40 local businesses throughout the county hosting a box for donations. Those boxes overflowed with nearly 1,000 PJ donations.
Children will also receive a pillowcase, which were made by volunteer groups from throughout the county.
“The companies that put out the boxes for the PJs, they are excited to participate,” Executive Director Angela Gross said. “This is something community members look forward to year after year. They are calling us early to get their boxes. They are so happy when we show up with the box.”
Gross said some businesses make a big deal over the drive. Cascade Community Credit Union is known to host a PJ day, where all their employees dress up in pajamas to promote donations. D.R. Johnson in Riddle will match every donation given by their employees.
Volunteers gushed over the impact these generous donations will have in the lives of the children they advocate for.
Over 200 foster children will receive these donated items, but CASA doesn’t forget the other kids in the household. If the child they advocate for is in a home with other children, even if they are not CASA cases, those children will also receive a pillowcase and pajamas.
“The original idea was that these kids move around a lot in foster homes. And at Christmas, it was just something small that we could do,” advocate Pam Knudson said. “It’s just something that is warm and snuggly and their own.”
That sense of ownership was echoed by other CASA volunteers as they picked out each pillowcase and pair of PJs for their respective cases. Some of these children arrive in foster homes with nothing but the clothes on their back. The lack of belongings also means that when the child has to move, they don’t have anything to take their possessions with them.
“It’s new and it’s theirs,” Gross said. “It isn’t a hand-me-down. It’s their own and they can take it with them when they leave. That is so important for these kids.”
For the CASA elves, as some of the volunteers teasingly call themselves, this is something they look forward to every year.
“We find value in contributing to our community and have a special heart for children. We delight in seeing their happiness and joy at their gifts and attention,” Sue Swift said. “We find strong satisfaction in supporting the children and advocating for their best interests. We often find we are enriched by serving these children and their families.”
When CASA has finished delivering presents to their children, leftover donations will go to other non-profits in the area in hopes of spreading that holiday cheer even more.
