Are you looking for help with budgeting? Do you wonder how bill paying really works? Would you like to talk with a professional about your personal finances?
Thanks to a partnership with Umpqua Bank, Roseburg Public Library is a great place to visit for assistance with your financial questions. Banker’s Hours is a program that provides one-on-one time with a professional focused on your needs; the next session is Wednesday, May 8 from 2 to 4 p.m.
These drop-in sessions are in a relaxed environment, and you get to guide the conversation. At previous programs, I have seen people stop to chat for a couple of minutes, and I have seen someone bring a folder of documents and stick around for an extended conversation. The point is that this is your time, and the Umpqua Bank professionals are focused on you.
Don’t hesitate to bring your children because there are financial literacy games with play money for them to begin thinking about how personal finances work. In fact, this is a great opportunity to introduce them to the topic because you can check out books and continue learning at home.
This is just one part of Umpqua Bank’s contribution to Roseburg Public Library. The Umpqua Bank Charitable Foundation’s Community Giving Program recognized the library as a Power Partner, and the program’s gift will support this year’s Summer Reading Program, including special events and prizes. Library staff has planned 11 weeks of fun, activities, learning and reading, and Umpqua Bank’s commitment has ensured that our first Summer Reading Program will be a hit.
As we talked with our friends at Umpqua Bank, we realized the opportunities for partnering are extensive. One of my favorite ideas is a youth field trip from the library to the bank vault at the downtown location. I also like the idea of structured financial literacy classes for youth and adults because we’re never too young or too old to learn how to better navigate our finances.
To supplement the library’s resources on financial literacy, we recently received a number of pamphlets from the Federal Trade Commission and U.S. Department of Labor on “Fixing Your Credit,” “Savings Fitness,” “Making a Budget” and more. The information is free and will be available in the lobby as well as during Banker’s Hours.
The library’s partnership with Umpqua Bank is just getting started, so don’t worry if you can’t make Banker’s Hours this week. The next session is May 23 from 2 to 4 p.m., and check the library’s website at www.roseburgpubliclibrary.org or the library’s Facebook page @roseburglibrary for future dates. See you at the library!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.