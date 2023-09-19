MYRTLE CREEK — Community is one word to describe the reason the Myrtle Creek Grange has existed for 150 years and it is the reason why many showed up to celebrate the grange Friday evening in the form of a carnival.
Event coordinators invited the public to celebrate the organization’s many years of service to the Myrtle Creek community by participating in a cake walk, playing games like ring toss and enjoying food.
“It’s all about community and doing something to get everyone involved. It’s a family affair,” said Grange Officer Ryland Thorp. “I have been here since before I could even be in the grange and my grandfather helped build this Grange Hall.”
Over 100 people came to enjoy the carnival celebration featured a multitude of games for kids to enjoy. Games like throwing darts, guessing games, toilet paper toss and more.
Dym Tony, 6, said he enjoyed the carnival and couldn’t decide which of the games he liked best. Dym joined dozens of kids as they stormed the Grange Hall, each to try their hand at any given game to win prizes like candy or small toys.
“It was the ax one because it made me feel stronger,” Dym said. “I throw hard, I literally put into the wood. I think we are all done playing games for the rest of the day.”
When the Grange began in 1867, it was organized to represent farmers and other members of rural communities in the area. Throughout the 150 years of community service to Myrtle Creek, the grange may no longer represent farmers but the service to residents of a rural community certainly is.
“It’s all just for fun, when the grange gets together, we just do a whole bunch of stuff. Like when we do the haunted house, it just puts a smile on people’s faces. That’s really what it’s about,” said Anabelle Thorp. “When we do the haunted house people say it’s one of the best they have ever been through.”
In the late 1800s and early 1900s the Grange was responsible for spearheading legislation responsible for the study of agriculture or legislation like the Rural Electrification Act of the 1920s and '30s that brought electricity to farms.
According to the Myrtle Creek Grange President Vickie Thorp the grange is grassroots, nonpartisan advocate for agriculture, rural issues and American values and that members of the grange serve their community through countless hours of community service.
