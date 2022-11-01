The end of one season is upon us and the start of fall weather is here. With that comes green tomatoes and the last of summers bounty. Then we get to transition over to all that fall has to offer.
I am excited for butternut squash, cranberries and fall carrots. After the first frost carrots become sweeter. I can’t get enough of the fall carrots.
With this time of year comes different items to preserve. While green tomatoes ripen well off the vine, you should only use recipes specifically for green tomatoes like this green tomato pie filling recipe.
Do not can tomatoes that are from dead or frost-killed vines. They can safely be preserved using freezing methods.
One of the things I look forward to making at this time of year is cranberry salsa. It has that great sweet and spicy taste that I enjoy so much.
It’s great over melted brie cheese or just with crackers as an appetizer when company comes over. It is so nice to have something already made and easy to prepare when company comes over. This allows you more time for other things you have on your list that need done before your company shows up.
Bonus, if you have unexpected company, they will be impressed at your ability to provide such a wonderful homemade treat.
Another way to use cranberries that brings out their beautiful red color is cranberry applesauce. This makes a great side dish for holiday meals. This can easily be made in advance and frozen until needed.
Some people enjoy cranberry sauce or applesauce with their meat at Thanksgiving. This recipe brings those two things together in one.
Enjoy all the season has to offer by trying out some of these recipes in advance of the holiday season. They all make great items to offer at holiday gatherings that can be made before the busyness of the season.
Happy preserving!
Mandy Hatfield is the Nutrition Education Program Senior Instructor for OSU Extension Service of Douglas County. Mandy can be reached by e-mail mandy.hatfield@oregonstate.edu.
