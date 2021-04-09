It is the time of year to lace up your hiking boots and hit the trails.
Hiking is a favorite activity for many people, me included. My youngest son and I used to do National Park road trips. It was amazing to see such beautiful country and the different types of wild life and plants.
We have some great pictures to remember our trip, but a more tangible way for families to explore nature would be to create a nature box.
A nature box can be a place to hold a memorable nature collection of places that you have visited together. A decorated shoebox would work well to store the treasures.
When on your hike, you will want to have a magnifying glass, small containers and a camera, or phone, to take pictures. Back home you can begin to document your hike. Ideas of items to use include construction paper, writing paper or index cards, glue and a nature log — more on that later.
Children are natural scientist. They are always asking questions and exploring the world around them. Take advantage of their natural curiosity on your walk, but always remember to be safe: do not harm or pick living things, do not pick up any bugs that you’re not 100% sure are safe, stay on the trail and stay with adults.
If the item should not be touched, then take a picture.
While on your hike, give your children small containers or bags to hold their treasures. A leaf that has fallen from a tree or a flower petal that has blown onto the trail can be wonderful treasures for youth. Some things that cannot be taken can still be looked at; using a magnifying glass to look at small details can be fascinating.
After the hike, the children can make a memorable nature collection and nature log of their hike. Print off any pictures you may have taken on your hike to add to the collection.
Have the youth separate their items. Flat items can be glued on to a piece of construction paper where fat items can be put into a small container. After the treasures are sorted, they can start their nature log.
A nature log can be on paper or index cards where they will record the name of the item (flower petal) where it was found (in the middle of the trail) and why they thought it was an important treasure to keep (pretty color). If the treasure is a picture, they can record the information on the back of the photo.
You can find natural science resources at extension.oregonstate.edu/4h/natural-science-projects#general
To keep your kids thinking after the hike, ask: how did you choose things to put in your nature box? Why do we need to be careful on our hikes? Why do we leave some things behind?
So lace up those hiking boots and make your next hike a nature treasure hunt.
(1) comment
Nice story and great idea for using nature as emergent curriculum for kids. Thank you extension service!
