City of Roseburg encourages homeowners to get flood insurance
The Roseburg Community Development Department issued a press release Thursday encouraging local homeowners in or near flood zones to get flood insurance.
A new, interactive Floodplain Information Map was recently added to the city of Roseburg’s website, available at bit.ly/3HkFwxj. The map can be used by property owners, homebuyers, renters, realtors and insurance agents to find floodplain related documents needed for insurances purposes.
“Ensuring those with structures inside the city limits and located in the floodplain adhere to FEMA floodplain development guidelines helps the city to maintain a Community Service Rating through the National Flood Insurance Program, which, in turn, creates a lower floodplain insurance premium for all those Roseburg residents who must buy flood insurance,” said Roseburg Community Development Department Director Stuart Cowie.
According to the press release, homeowners with property located in a special flood hazard area are required to buy flood insurance by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Flood insurance is not covered by most homeowner insurance policies. Renters insurance also doesn’t typically cover flooding, according to FEMA.
Flooding can occur in any location where rain or snow falls, according to floodsmart.gov. About 40% of flood insurance claims involve properties with low to moderate risk. One inch of floodwater can cause $25,000 in damage, the press release states.
Flood insurance can require a 30 day waiting period before taking affect. Disaster assistance may be limited or unavailable if flooding occurs.
Contact 541-492-6750 or cdd@cityofroseburg.org for help developing floodplain improvements.
