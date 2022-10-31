From left to right, Ryan Sanada, Andrew Pedersen, Ariana Sanada, Naiomi Surman, Melanie Sanada, and Anika Pedersen pose for a photo with their costumes Monday during the Neewallah parade in downtown Roseburg.
Glen Simpson pushes his son Finlay, seated in the dinosaur outfit in the cage, through the Neewollah parade Monday.
Will Geschke/The News-Review
Kyle Dickson, left, carries his daughter Clara Dickson through the Neewollah parade Monday, as Hannah Royal walks alongside them.
Will Geschke/
News-Review photos
People from across Douglas County and beyond gather on the steps on the courthouse downtown Monday before a group photo is taken.
Will Geschke/The News-Review
People in costume wait in line to receive candy Monday at the Neewollah parade.
Will Geschke/The News-Review
Sarah Brame, right, a member of the Vibe Dance Company, dances to Michael Jackson's 'Thriller' during a flash mob Monday during the Neewollah parade held in downtown Roseburg.
Will Geschke/The News-Review
Gladriel, a small dog, wears a costume that reads ‘bad pet’ Monday during the Neewollah parade held in downtown Roseburg.
Will Geschke/The News-Review
People in costume make their way across Jackson Street in Downtown Roseburg Monday during the Neewollah parade.
Will Geschke/The News-Review
From left to right, Ryan Sanada, Andrew Pedersen, Ariana Sanada, Naiomi Surman, Melanie Sanada, and Anika Pedersen pose for a photo with their costumes Monday during the Neewallah parade in downtown Roseburg.
Will Geschke/The News-Review
Families continue to walk through the streets collecting candy as the sun begins to set and rain begins to sprinkle.
Roseburg held the Neewollah parade Monday evening, as people of all ages traveled to Southeast Jackson Street to celebrate Halloween downtown.
The event, which was first held in 1933, drew thousands — it was the first time that the Neewollah parade returned since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Attendees first gathered on the steps of the Douglas County Courthouse in downtown Roseburg to take a group photo, before heading on the parade path two blocks down the road to Southeast Jackson Street, where business owners had gathered to pass candy to the excited, costumed crowd.
The costumes were varied and endlessly unique throughout the event — Melanie Sanada came dressed as one of the Sanderson sisters witches from the movie ‘Hocus Pocus.’ Her whole family wore similarly intricate costumes to the event.
“It’s fun to have everyone gather into one place,” Sanada said. “And we get to show off our costumes.”
Clara Dickson was dressed as a pumpkin. She’s a newborn, and it was her first time celebrating Halloween. Her father, Kyle Dickson, who drove from Salem to attend the event, was dressed as a farmer.
“I’ve never done this,” Dickson said. “It’s a fun, easy way to go around with [Clara] without having to walk super far.”
Glen Simpson, who owns 713 Design downtown, dressed as Dennis Nedry, the antagonist who tries to steal dinosaur embryos in the 1993 film Jurassic Park. He built a cage complete with working emergency lights to hold his son, Finlay Simpson, who dressed as a dinosaur.
For Simpson, the event, which takes place close to his work, is a welcome change of pace compared to traditional trick-or-treating. Even still, it seems like he knows that later on, Finlay might want some more candy.
“We might hit some of the other neighborhoods later,” Simpson said. “But this is good low-hanging fruit.”
Will Geschke is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at wgeschke@nrtoday.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.