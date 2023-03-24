MYRTLE CREEK — South county is a bit cozier this week after a donation of handmade blankets from Coffenberry Middle School students to the St. Vincent de Paul.
The donations were part of the middle school’s Future Business Leaders of America club service project. This is the third such donation the club has made to the nonprofit store. It’s a project the students enjoyed so much in the past, club advisor Sandy Osborne said they were excited to do it again.
St. Vincent de Paul executive director Terri Day said the blankets will be distributed when community members come seeking assistance. Day said she has never been turned down when offering one of these blankets.
“It means a lot to the people who get it because not everybody has something personal,” Day said.
Usually, the club receives a grant which helps pay for the materials needed to make these no sew fleece blankets. They did not receive that grant this year, which required the 19 students involved with the project to organize their own fundraiser.
“It’s all about learning and how to maneuver when things don’t go the way that you want them to go,” Osborne said.
Eighth grader Eva Williamson said she learned the power of communication through this project. Not all the students involved had classes together, requiring everyone to stay in touch so they could stay on the same page.
“I just learned that communication is key so that everybody’s on the same page,” Eva said.
Club president Cassie Cope agreed, though her communication skills were tested even farther since she bore the responsibility of communicating with Day to schedule the blanket drop off and plan the class trip to and from the store. She also reached out to the media to share the project.
“It was awesome,” Cassie said. “We learned a lot.”
Day said there have been talks of expanding the relationship between the FBLA students and the store. The mentorship program the store offers could ultimately teach students every step of running a business, from processing inventory to working the register. It will also teach them about customer service, Day said.
As educational as the project was, Osborne said it was really just about helping the community.
“It’s a community service project,” she said. “So it’s really about the kids giving back to the community.”
Erica Reynolds is the special section editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at ereynolds@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4218.
