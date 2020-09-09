Brylin Jacobs and Violette Powell held up a sign that read "Dinner" along Oregon 138 East at Bob Murray Trucking on Wednesday afternoon to draw people to the spaghetti feed for people displaced by the wildfires.
Tables were set up in the parking lot where people could eat spaghetti, get a drink and grab some emergency supplies as the fires caused evacuations 12 miles away.
"Small towns stick together," Kyana Jones said.
The spaghetti feed was organized by several local business owners, many who had known each others for years and with roots in both Glide and Roseburg.
"He grew up in Glide, I grew up in Glide and he's always helping us with everything we do," Rick Merlino said, talking about Logan McCoy. "People are losing their homes and it's horrible right now."
Merlino is the owner of Scoreboard Tavern and McCoy works for Noble Roofing.
"It's just scary," McCoy said. "I know at least 100 people off the top of my head in that area. There's always fires up there, but never that low."
Bruce Ware was one of the people who had to evacuate his home in Glide.
"I wasn't too happy about it," he said. "I have three of my daughters here and they'd come and drag me out if I didn't leave."
Ware said he called his house earlier in the day and got his answering machine, a sign the house is still standing.
Stacie Henry, a physical education teacher at Glide Middle School, also came to help hand out spaghetti and garlic bread.
Henry said she'd been nervous starting the school year under coronavirus restrictions, but when she woke up Tuesday she had a text message that school wouldn't start Tuesday because of fires nearby.
"All that anticipation really was for nothing," Henry said. "We don't know if our kids have homes, we don't know what their situations are."
Jamie Gray said learning about the fires has been "very disheartening, very emotional, very heartbreaking."
In addition to the spaghetti feed organized by owners of Blac-N-Bleu Bistro, Scoreboard and Noble Roofing, there were several other businesses hosting similar events throughout Roseburg and Sutherlin.
"In a time where everything was feeling like we were being divided, that when something like this happens, although it is very tragic, it brings people together," Henry said. "We don't care who you're voting for, we don't care what color you are, we don't care about any of that right now. We just want to let people know that they're not alone in this."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.