A small group of bicyclists and tricyclists showed up for a community ride Tuesday to take advantage of the warm weather and celebrate National Bike Month.
It was the first ride of May and Eric Schnautz with the Umpqua Velo Club said more people than usual showed up to participate in the ride.
Although it was the first community bike ride of May, a dedication ceremony for Pattie's Path on Saturday kicked off local festivities to celebrate bicycling.
Burt Tate of Bike Walk Roseburg said about 10 people came out to the ribbon cutting and plaque unveiling near the railroad underpass on the bike path near Northeast Rowe Avenue on Saturday afternoon in honor of Pattie Wilfong.
"There was a bit of a struggle over who was responsible for paving," Tate said. "Pattie rode her bike to work every day and she kept pushing it. So eventually they said, 'Let's go ahead and pave it.' She was instrumental in getting that done."
Roseburg Mayor Larry Rich proclaimed the month of May as National Bike and Bicycle Safety Mo…
Wednesday is also National Bike and Walk to School Day, although the Douglas Education Service District's Safe Routes to School team is asking students to participate for the entire week. Students who walk or bike to school, or in their neighborhood, can enter to win prizes.
Eric Schnautz with the Umpqua Velo Club has been hosting a weekly community ride on Tuesday that is open to beginners of all ages.
Linda Lovendahl just moved to the area and was looking to meet new people and ride. On Tuesday, she found four others who share her love for biking.
While Schnautz had a route — a loop of Stewart Park — planned for beginning riders, the group decided to take on a moderate 10-mile ride.
"I don't want to scare anybody off," Schnautz said, adding that the main goal of Tuesday's ride was to be accessible, get people on bikes and teach them a few safety tips.
Schnautz and Lovendahl were the only bicycle riders, while Jack Moore, M. A. Hansen and Carol Sue Hammons joined in on recumbent tricycles.
Hammons said she rode in from Winston for the ride, while Hansen said this was her second trip on the tricycle. Hansen had experience riding bikes but was still getting used to the trike.
"It's a perfect day for a bike ride," Schnautz said. There will be community bicycle rides at 6 p.m. each Tuesday for people of all skill levels, which start at the train in Stewart Park.
There are also intermediate bike rides, around 25 miles, that start at 6 p.m. Wednesday at My Coffee.
This will be the 67th annual National Bike Month. Other bicycle-related events scheduled throughout the month are:
- A Bike and Dine Ride is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. every Friday at the Blue Zones Project Office, 556 SE Jackson St. This will be a weekly bike ride to support local restaurants.
- A Bike to Work 101 Webinar is scheduled from 12-1 p.m. on May 11. The webinar will show simple steps to have a fun, healthy and safe ride to work.
- May 21 is Bike to Work Day and there will be an after-party at 7 p.m. at McMenamins. There will be a meet-up at 6 p.m. at the Blue Zones Project Office to ride to the party.
- Land of Umpqua Mountain Bike Riders, or LUMBR, is organizing two mountain bike trail workdays, each starting at 10 a.m. on May 3 and May 23. More information about the trail workdays will be on the LUMBR Facebook page.
