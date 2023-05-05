Ingredients 2 eggs 2 Tablespoons low-fat or nonfat milk 1 dash salt 1 dash pepper 1⁄4 cup finely chopped vegetables (any type) 2 Tablespoons grated cheese (any type) Directions 1. Wash hands with soap and water. 2. Lightly grease the inside of a 12 ounce microwave-safe mug. 3. Use a fork to combine the eggs, milk, salt and pepper in the mug and stir well. Mix in the vegetables and cheese. 4. Microwave on high for 45 seconds. Stir. Return to the microwave and cook on high until the mixture has puffed and set, 60-90 seconds. The omelet may look wet on the top but it will dry as it cools.

Mandy Hatfield is the Nutrition Education Program Senior Instructor for OSU Extension Service of Douglas County. She can be reached at mandy.hatfield@oregonstate.edu or 541-236-3017.

