Ingredients 2 eggs 2 Tablespoons low-fat or nonfat milk 1 dash salt 1 dash pepper 1⁄4 cup finely chopped vegetables (any type) 2 Tablespoons grated cheese (any type) Directions1. Wash hands with soap and water. 2. Lightly grease the inside of a 12 ounce microwave-safe mug. 3. Use a fork to combine the eggs, milk, salt and pepper in the mug and stir well. Mix in the vegetables and cheese. 4. Microwave on high for 45 seconds. Stir. Return to the microwave and cook on high until the mixture has puffed and set, 60-90 seconds. The omelet may look wet on the top but it will dry as it cools.
Once in a while, I find myself at home where I just need a meal for myself and not my whole family. It almost stumps me on what to make because I want to eat something nutritious, but I don’t want a ton of leftovers or to put in a bunch of time into make something just for me.
When those times do happen it’s nice to have a few recipes available that are already designed for one or two servings.
I am a huge soup fan, so I enjoy making soup. Usually, I make large batches so I can feed my family and have leftovers but the foodhero.org recipe for chicken chowder for two is designed for just two servings.
They have worked out all the math for you to make a smaller batch.
They also have breakfast recipes and smoothie recipes that make one to two servings. This is great to take the math out of converting your own recipes to smaller sizes.
These recipes are great examples of nutritious meal ideas without lots of time and effort that ends in leftovers and lots of clean up.
I do have some recipes that I enjoy that it just makes more sense to spend the time to make a large batch and then freeze the extras for other uses. I enjoy roasting up a whole tray of tomatoes, onions and garlic with spices, salt, pepper, oil and balsamic vinegar for tomato sauce.
After roasting, I put them through my blender to make into sauce. I like to freeze them in jars and plastic bags in various sizes so I can use it for all types of stuff. I use my sauce for pizza sauce, spaghetti sauce, soup base and anything else needing tomato sauce.
Vegetables really can be preserved in so many ways to use. Many freeze well, like corn, so cook it up and freeze what you don’t eat. I freeze my peppers as well.
Vegetables like cauliflower, carrots and onions work great as leftovers if you pickle them. So, if you buy one to use in a dish for yourself and you have extra leftover throw it in a jar to pickle to eat later on salads or as a side dish.
I really like the refrigerator pickled vegetable recipe from foodhero.org because it is two jars of pickled vegetables, so you don’t have a ton and it helps you extend the life of your fresh produce.
When planning meals for one, try picking a vegetable of the week and planning several meals around that item so you can eat it all when it’s fresh. Large vegetables like cabbage and cauliflower might take a little more effort in planning to use them in several recipes.
Using yesterday’s coleslaw in a taco as a topping adds a fun spin on the traditional taco. Or try using it on a rice bowl with the leftover protein and slaw from the night before and make a fun sauce and some fresh vegetables to top it all with.
Sweet potatoes are amazing roasted in the oven but can also make a great addition served cold in a salad the next day. I have used them in a breakfast hash with great success as well.
Cooking for one or two people can still be nutritious without the massive amount of leftovers with these fun recipes from foodhero.org and a little preplanning to maximize the use of one item in many dishes.
Mandy Hatfield is the Nutrition Education Program Senior Instructor for OSU Extension Service of Douglas County. She can be reached at mandy.hatfield@oregonstate.edu or 541-236-3017.
