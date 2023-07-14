Did you know that Egyptians in the late 1800s were convinced that insanity was “more common and more violent when the eggplant is in season in the summer?” And today, Italians still refer to eggplants as melanzana, meaning “apple of insanity.”
The fact of the matter is that you would be crazy not to eat eggplant. It’s a good source of fiber, which helps with digestion and may lower your risk for heart disease.
Eggplant also has antioxidants like vitamins A and C, which help protect your cells against damage and is high in natural plant chemicals called polyphenols, which may help cells do a better job of processing sugar if you have diabetes.
While we enjoy eggplants of different shapes, colors and sizes, the early plants bore fruit that were considered ornamental instead of edible. Those plants flowered and grew small white and oval fruits that looked just like chicken eggs. British gardeners named these “egg-plants” for their attractive appearance and entered the plants in competitions.
Because eggplants are classified in the nightshade family, people were afraid the fruits were poisonous and would not eat them. Fortunately, some brave gardeners gave them a try and lived to tell others about it.
Eggplants may be available year round but will have the best flavor when in season. In Oregon, this is usually July through October. Choose eggplants that feel firm and heavy for their size, with skin that is shiny and smooth. Stems should be green and firm.
Avoid eggplants with bruises, dull and wrinkled skin or stems with mold or softness. Large and mature eggplants are more likely to have thicker skin, larger seeds and a bitter flavor, so choose small-to-medium eggplants for the best taste.
Eggplant should be used within a few days of buying or harvesting. It stores best in a cool place (50 degrees F) away from sunlight and in a container with airflow. Eggplant can be stored for four to seven days in the front of the refrigerator to protect from over-chilling.
Overripe eggplant can taste bitter. To reduce the bitterness, peel the skin, cut as desired and remove large seeds. Salting before cooking, as is often recommended, is not necessary. Rinse under cool running water and cut just before using.
You can leave the peel on for more fiber and nutrients or remove with a vegetable peeler.
To freeze eggplant, place cooked pieces on a baking sheet, freeze until firm and put in the freezer in airtight containers. For best quality, use within eight months.
The fruit of the eggplant is capable of absorbing cooking fats and sauces, which may enhance the flavor of eggplant dishes. It is used in the cuisines of many countries and goes well with many flavors. Eggplant can be grilled, roasted, sauteed or stir-fried.
Due to its texture and built, eggplant is sometimes used as a meat substitute in vegan and vegetarian cuisines.
So, if you want to do something a little crazy this week, eat some eggplant! Check out tasty, budget-friendly recipes using this ingredient on foodhero.org.
Kathy Bates is a Family and Community Health Education Program Assistant for OSU Extension Service of Douglas County. Kathy can be reached by e-mail at kathy.bates@oregonstate.edu or phone at 541-672-4461.
They have fiber--just like Metamucil--and they taste almost as good.
OTOH, they do soak up olive oil and garlic, so there's that.
